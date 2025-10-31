Farah Khan Says She Understands ‘Nepo Baby’ Anger, Reveals She’s Still Insecure About Money

Renowned choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan has shared a heartfelt reflection on her journey in Bollywood, from growing up in financial hardship to becoming one of the industry’s most successful creators. Speaking with tennis ace Sania Mirza on her show Serving It Up With Sania, Farah candidly discussed her early struggles and her understanding of the resentment that outsiders often feel toward “nepo babies.”

“I can understand when people come from outside to Mumbai and have anger towards nepo babies. I can understand where that anger comes from, because they’re struggling to pay their rent every month. For them, their (star kids) struggles seem very frivolous,” she said.

‘I’m Still Insecure About Money,’ Admits Farah

Reflecting on her upbringing, Farah revealed that her childhood shaped her deep-rooted insecurities about financial stability. “Till now, I’m insecure about money. For me, I need to be financially secure to relax, that’s the only insecurity I have. That drive to keep working is always there,” she said.

The Main Hoon Na director recalled her family’s financial downfall. “We saw our dad go from being very rich to very poor, and for several years, we lived hand to mouth,” she shared, adding that the experience continues to fuel her ambition even today.

‘Nowadays, Everyone Wants a Struggle Story’

Commenting on the current narrative of celebrity struggles, Farah observed, “Nowadays, everyone wants a struggle story. Even those who haven’t really struggled are trying to create one out of something weird. But I’m happy that my kids won’t have one.”

Despite never having formal dance training, Farah’s self-taught journey to becoming one of Bollywood’s most sought-after choreographers is the stuff of legend. Her first big break came with Pehla Nasha from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), followed by chart-topping numbers such as Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Sheila Ki Jawani, and Desi Girl.

Farah later transitioned into direction, delivering blockbusters like Main Hoon Na (2004), Om Shanti Om (2007), and Happy New Year (2014). Her candid revelations serve as a reminder that even after immense success, her humility and drive remain unwavering.