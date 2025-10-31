Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesFarah Khan Says She Understands ‘Nepo Baby’ Anger, Reveals She’s Still Insecure About Money

Farah Khan Says She Understands ‘Nepo Baby’ Anger, Reveals She’s Still Insecure About Money

Filmmaker Farah Khan opened up about her financial struggles and understanding of “nepo baby” criticism. The choreographer shared that she remains insecure about money despite her Bollywood success.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 11:19 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Renowned choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan has shared a heartfelt reflection on her journey in Bollywood, from growing up in financial hardship to becoming one of the industry’s most successful creators. Speaking with tennis ace Sania Mirza on her show Serving It Up With Sania, Farah candidly discussed her early struggles and her understanding of the resentment that outsiders often feel toward “nepo babies.”

“I can understand when people come from outside to Mumbai and have anger towards nepo babies. I can understand where that anger comes from, because they’re struggling to pay their rent every month. For them, their (star kids) struggles seem very frivolous,” she said.

‘I’m Still Insecure About Money,’ Admits Farah

Reflecting on her upbringing, Farah revealed that her childhood shaped her deep-rooted insecurities about financial stability. “Till now, I’m insecure about money. For me, I need to be financially secure to relax, that’s the only insecurity I have. That drive to keep working is always there,” she said.

The Main Hoon Na director recalled her family’s financial downfall. “We saw our dad go from being very rich to very poor, and for several years, we lived hand to mouth,” she shared, adding that the experience continues to fuel her ambition even today.

‘Nowadays, Everyone Wants a Struggle Story’

Commenting on the current narrative of celebrity struggles, Farah observed, “Nowadays, everyone wants a struggle story. Even those who haven’t really struggled are trying to create one out of something weird. But I’m happy that my kids won’t have one.”

Despite never having formal dance training, Farah’s self-taught journey to becoming one of Bollywood’s most sought-after choreographers is the stuff of legend. Her first big break came with Pehla Nasha from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), followed by chart-topping numbers such as Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Sheila Ki Jawani, and Desi Girl.

Farah later transitioned into direction, delivering blockbusters like Main Hoon Na (2004), Om Shanti Om (2007), and Happy New Year (2014). Her candid revelations serve as a reminder that even after immense success, her humility and drive remain unwavering.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 11:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Farah Khan Main Hoon Na Om Shanti Om Farah Khan Interview
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
NDA Unveils Joint ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto In Patna, Showcasing United Front Ahead Of Bihar Polls
NDA Unveils Joint ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto In Patna, Showcasing United Front Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Cities
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
World
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Cricket
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: PM Modi Highlights GST Savings, Says NDA Policies Boost Youth Power And Growth
Bihar Election: PM Modi Urges UNESCO Recognition For Chhath Puja, Slams RJD-Congress Over Insult
PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress, Says Bihar Suffered From “Jungle Raj Of Guns, Cruelty And Corruption”
Bihar Elections: Rabri Devi Questions PM Modi And Amit Shah’s Frequent Visits, Calls Cash Transfers “Bribe”
Bihar: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Law And Order Under Question
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Quad In Doldrums, Make Space For G2
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget