Farah Khan Is Ready To Change Reality TV With Her New Show ‘The 50’

Farah Khan is set to disrupt Indian reality television with her upcoming show ‘The 50’, premiering February 1, 2026 on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 01:42 PM (IST)

Indian television has long been dominated by reality shows that thrive on familiar formats, recurring drama, and predictable twists. From competitive formats to celebrity-driven spectacles, audiences have seen it all — often repeatedly. However, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan now appears ready to disrupt this pattern with her upcoming reality show The 50, which promises a fresh and unconventional viewing experience.

Announced recently, The 50 is set to premiere on February 1, 2026, and will stream on JioHotstar while also airing on Colors TV. While details around the show’s concept remain tightly guarded, its positioning suggests an ambitious attempt to redefine how Indian audiences consume reality television.

Farah Khan Aims to Break the Formula

Farah Khan, who has judged and been associated with several popular reality formats over the years, believes that Indian reality TV has remained trapped in a repetitive cycle. Speaking about the new show, she expressed her intent to challenge that norm.

“Reality shows in India have followed a certain pattern for years, and finally The 50 is coming in to shake that up. The scale is massive, the number of people is unprecedented, and the constant pressure leaves no room for comfort. That’s exactly what makes it exciting—it’s intense, unpredictable, and a wild ride from start to finish. Comfort zone jaisi cheez yahaan exist hi nahi karti. Having seen and judged almost every kind of reality format, I genuinely believe The 50 will change the way audiences look at reality television.”

Her statement highlights the show’s emphasis on scale, unpredictability, and sustained pressure — elements that may set it apart from existing formats

Mystery, Mascot and a Golden Lion

Adding to the intrigue surrounding The 50 is its carefully curated air of secrecy. The makers have revealed little about the format, rules, or structure of the show. Even the tagline — “Badalne waali hai reality shows ki reality” — reinforces the idea that something unconventional is on the way.

One of the few visual elements revealed so far is a golden, metallic lion, which appears to act as the show’s mascot or symbolic host. Its presence has sparked curiosity among viewers, with speculation running high about its role and significance within the show.

Perfect Timing After Bigg Boss 19

The launch of The 50 comes at a strategic moment, following the conclusion of Bigg Boss Season 19. With audiences already tuned into the reality TV space, the timing could help the show capture immediate attention.

While viewers will have to wait until February 2026 to fully understand what The 50 entails, its bold positioning, large scale, and Farah Khan’s confidence suggest that it aims to offer something markedly different. Whether it lives up to its promise remains to be seen, but for now, it has certainly succeeded in generating curiosity.

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Farah Khan Colors TV Reality Show The 50 Reality Show New Indian Reality Show Farah Khan Reality TV
