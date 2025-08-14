Television star Dipika Kakar, who underwent liver surgery in June to remove a cancerous tumour, continues her year-and-a-half-long treatment plan as advised by doctors due to the high risk of recurrence. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, had earlier revealed in one of his vlogs that the medical team recommended prolonged therapy to prevent the tumour from returning.

Dipika Kakar gives updates on her treatment

Last month, Dipika began targeted therapy, and while marking one month of the treatment, she opened up about the side effects she has been facing, including hair fall and skin rashes.

In her recent vlog, Dipika said, “It has been more than a month taking tablets for targeted therapy, so we have to visit the doctor for follow-up. We have done a few blood tests and an ECG. I am feeling a little anxious. I feel like this now whenever I go to see a doctor related to this. I feel nervous, and maybe this will increase next month when we repeat my scan and tumor marker test.”

Dipika Kakar shares what her doctor said

Following her check-up, the actor explained that she had spoken to her doctor about various health concerns.

“I shared my concerns with the doctor. My ENT issues, ulcers, and rashes on the palm are all side effects of the medicine I am taking for targeted therapy. I have been given medicines to cure these side effects if the inflammation gets too much. I am also having hair fall due to the tablet. This side effect only occurs in 10 percent of people, and I am amongst them. But I have nothing to complain about, because the reason why the medicine is being taken is more important.”

Remaining hopeful, she added, “I pray that this medicine works well, and there are no more complications. Luckily, my blood reports and ECG are normal. My body is accepting the tablet well. There are just these minor side effects. Next month, it will be three months since my surgery, and I have my first scan. Please pray that all is well. I need your prayers.”

On the professional front, Dipika was last seen on Celebrity MasterChef. However, she had to bow out midway due to health reasons.