Most of the first episode of Lanterns is set in 2016, primarily taking place in Rushville, Nebraska. This positions the series years before other DCU events like Superman.
Lanterns Timeline: Where DCU Series Fits Between Superman, Supergirl And 2026 Events
Lanterns features multiple timelines, with the main story set in 2016 and additional sequences taking place in 1996 and 2026.
- Lanterns series interweaves Hal Jordan's past and John Stewart's future.
- Hal Jordan's Green Lantern tenure predates Superman's public appearance.
- A 2026 scene reveals John Stewart's future DCU significance.
The timeline of Lanterns is already proving more complicated than a straightforward superhero origin story. The DCU series moves between different periods, using flashbacks and a major time jump to connect Hal Jordan's long history as a Green Lantern with John Stewart's future. Most of the first episode is set in 2016, years before the events of Superman, Peacemaker Season 2, and Supergirl. However, the episode also includes scenes from 1996 and a later sequence set in 2026. With John Stewart expected to return in Man of Tomorrow, these timelines could become important to his place in the expanding DCU.
Lanterns Timeline: 1996 To 2016
The earliest major point in the story occurs in 1996, when Hal Jordan appears on 60 Minutes. The scene establishes that he had already been working as a Green Lantern for at least a decade. That puts Hal's beginning as a Green Lantern somewhere around the mid-1980s. By the time the main events of Lanterns take place in 2016, he has therefore spent roughly three decades as part of the Green Lantern Corps.
The main storyline then shifts to Rushville, Nebraska, where the majority of the first episode unfolds in 2016. This places the series well before the events of Superman, which takes place in 2025. Interestingly, Superman himself has only been active for around three years during the events of his film. Hal's history therefore stretches back much further than the Man of Steel's time as a public superhero.
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How Lanterns Connects To The DCU
The wider DCU timeline becomes clearer when the events are placed alongside the franchise's other projects. Creature Commandos comes before Superman, followed by Peacemaker Season 2 and Supergirl. The first episode of Lanterns also contains a major jump forward to 2026. Without revealing the episode's key twist, the sequence shows John Stewart a decade after he trained alongside Hal Jordan.
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That future setting is particularly significant because Aaron Pierre's John Stewart is expected to appear in Man of Tomorrow, the upcoming Superman sequel. It confirms that his story extends well beyond the events shown in the main 2016 timeline.
DCU Timeline In Order
For now, the chronology can be arranged as follows:
- Mid-1980s: Hal Jordan begins his career as a Green Lantern.
- 1996: Hal appears in a 60 Minutes interview.
- 2016: The main events of Lanterns episode 1 take place.
- 2025: Superman takes place.
- 2025: Peacemaker Season 2 follows Superman.
- 2026: Supergirl takes place.
- 2026: Lanterns jumps forward, showing John Stewart's later story.
The timeline is likely to become more detailed as Lanterns continues, but the first episode already establishes an important point: John Stewart's journey is not limited to the show's 2016 storyline. His future in the DCU is still very much in play, particularly with Man of Tomorrow ahead.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the primary timeframe for the first episode of Lanterns?
How long has Hal Jordan been a Green Lantern by the time of the main storyline?
Hal Jordan started as a Green Lantern around the mid-1980s. By 2016, when the main events of Lanterns occur, he had been a Green Lantern for approximately three decades.
How does John Stewart's story in Lanterns connect to the future DCU?
Lanterns features a jump to 2026, showing John Stewart a decade after training with Hal Jordan. He is also anticipated to appear in the upcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.
When does the Superman film occur in relation to Lanterns?
The Superman film takes place in 2025, which is after the main 2016 events of Lanterns. By this time, Superman has been active as a public hero for around three years.