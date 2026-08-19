Lanterns Timeline: Where DCU Series Fits Between Superman, Supergirl And 2026 Events

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lanterns series interweaves Hal Jordan's past and John Stewart's future.

Hal Jordan's Green Lantern tenure predates Superman's public appearance.

A 2026 scene reveals John Stewart's future DCU significance.

The timeline of Lanterns is already proving more complicated than a straightforward superhero origin story. The DCU series moves between different periods, using flashbacks and a major time jump to connect Hal Jordan's long history as a Green Lantern with John Stewart's future. Most of the first episode is set in 2016, years before the events of Superman, Peacemaker Season 2, and Supergirl. However, the episode also includes scenes from 1996 and a later sequence set in 2026. With John Stewart expected to return in Man of Tomorrow, these timelines could become important to his place in the expanding DCU.

Lanterns Timeline: 1996 To 2016

The earliest major point in the story occurs in 1996, when Hal Jordan appears on 60 Minutes. The scene establishes that he had already been working as a Green Lantern for at least a decade. That puts Hal's beginning as a Green Lantern somewhere around the mid-1980s. By the time the main events of Lanterns take place in 2016, he has therefore spent roughly three decades as part of the Green Lantern Corps.

The main storyline then shifts to Rushville, Nebraska, where the majority of the first episode unfolds in 2016. This places the series well before the events of Superman, which takes place in 2025. Interestingly, Superman himself has only been active for around three years during the events of his film. Hal's history therefore stretches back much further than the Man of Steel's time as a public superhero.

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How Lanterns Connects To The DCU

The wider DCU timeline becomes clearer when the events are placed alongside the franchise's other projects. Creature Commandos comes before Superman, followed by Peacemaker Season 2 and Supergirl. The first episode of Lanterns also contains a major jump forward to 2026. Without revealing the episode's key twist, the sequence shows John Stewart a decade after he trained alongside Hal Jordan.

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That future setting is particularly significant because Aaron Pierre's John Stewart is expected to appear in Man of Tomorrow, the upcoming Superman sequel. It confirms that his story extends well beyond the events shown in the main 2016 timeline.

DCU Timeline In Order

For now, the chronology can be arranged as follows:

Mid-1980s: Hal Jordan begins his career as a Green Lantern.

1996: Hal appears in a 60 Minutes interview.

2016: The main events of Lanterns episode 1 take place.

2025: Superman takes place.

2025: Peacemaker Season 2 follows Superman.

2026: Supergirl takes place.

2026: Lanterns jumps forward, showing John Stewart's later story.

The timeline is likely to become more detailed as Lanterns continues, but the first episode already establishes an important point: John Stewart's journey is not limited to the show's 2016 storyline. His future in the DCU is still very much in play, particularly with Man of Tomorrow ahead.