Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 32: Film Nears RRR Despite Dip In Collections

Dhurandhar sees its first major dip on Day 32 but continues its historic run, nearing RRR’s global box office record despite no Middle East release.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 10:49 AM (IST)

Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller Dhurandhar continues its historic run at the global box office, even as it finally witnessed a notable slowdown on its 32nd day in theatres. A day after emerging as the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, the Ranveer Singh-led film reached yet another milestone by entering the list of the top 15 highest-grossing Indian films in overseas markets.

Day 32 Brings First Major Drop After Month-Long Dominance

The fifth Monday marked the first significant decline in Dhurandhar’s otherwise rock-solid theatrical run. After maintaining remarkable consistency for nearly a month, the film saw a steep fall in collections. Trade estimates indicate a drop of nearly 65 per cent in domestic earnings, while overseas figures declined by over 60 per cent.

As a result, the film’s single-day worldwide gross slipped below the ₹10 crore mark for the first time since its release. Despite the dip, industry experts note that the slowdown was inevitable after an extraordinary four-week run across markets.

Massive Domestic Earnings Cement Film’s Record Status

According to trade sources, Dhurandhar has now accumulated ₹776.75 crore net at the Indian box office, translating to a gross of approximately ₹932 crore domestically. Meanwhile, the film’s producers, Jio Studios, have claimed that the Ranveer Singh-starrer has already crossed ₹800 crore net in India, making it the first Hindi film to achieve this unprecedented benchmark.

This feat has further strengthened the film’s standing as one of Bollywood’s biggest commercial successes, especially in the spy-action genre.

Overseas Performance Pushes Film Towards RRR’s Record

In international markets, Dhurandhar has amassed over $31 million, taking its total worldwide gross to an impressive ₹1215 crore. Notably, this achievement has come despite the film not releasing in the Middle East—traditionally one of the strongest overseas territories for Indian cinema.

With these figures, Dhurandhar is now within striking distance of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which recorded a worldwide gross of ₹1230 crore. Trade analysts expect Dhurandhar to surpass that milestone by Wednesday.

On Monday alone, the film’s overseas total touched $31.3 million, overtaking the lifetime international earnings of blockbusters like Sultan and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

About the Film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian intelligence operative who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal and terror networks. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan. The second instalment of the franchise is slated for release in March 2026.

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 10:49 AM (IST)
