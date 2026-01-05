Deepika Padukone’s ‘First Look’ From Atlee’s Next Has Fans Asking: Real Or AI?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDeepika Padukone’s ‘First Look’ From Atlee’s Next Has Fans Asking: Real Or AI?

Deepika Padukone’s 40th birthday posts by Sun Network spark confusion over her AA22 × A6 first look, with fans questioning if images are AI-generated.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 05:06 PM (IST)

Actor Deepika Padukone celebrated her milestone 40th birthday on January 5, and fans were eagerly anticipating a special surprise—particularly her first official look from AA22 × A6, the much-hyped upcoming film directed by Atlee and starring Allu Arjun. However, what was meant to be a celebratory moment quickly turned into a topic of debate online after birthday posts from Sun Network properties left fans confused and curious.

Sun Pictures’ Birthday Wish Leaves Fans Guessing

On Deepika’s birthday, Sun Pictures, the production house backing AA22 × A6, shared a photograph of the actor on social media with the caption, “Wishing the super talented @deepikapadukone a very happy birthday!" The absence of any reference to the film or a “first look” tag immediately raised questions among fans about whether the image was connected to Atlee’s next directorial or simply a birthday greeting.

Soon after, a netizen pointed out that the image appeared to be from a Marie Claire photoshoot conducted in May 2025, suggesting that it was not a new or exclusive reveal tied to the film.

Samurai Avatar Sparks AI Speculation

The intrigue deepened when Sun Music, another wing of the Sun Network, posted a different image of Deepika, this time depicting her in a samurai warrior-inspired outfit, holding two swords. The caption read, “Wishing the gorgeous actress @deepikapadukone a very Happy Birthday!"

This particular image set social media abuzz, with many questioning its authenticity. Since there was no mention of AA22 × A6 in the post, fans began speculating whether the visual was AI-generated or fan-made. One user commented, “Why does it look sooo AI coded? Even the skin tone looks like it was generated in ChatGPT," while another admitted, “I genuinely thought this was a fan-made poster until I checked the account." A Reddit user also questioned, “Is this the look reveal of DP from Atlee – Allu Arjun movie?"

What We Know About AA22 × A6 So Far

Despite the buzz, the makers have not officially unveiled Deepika Padukone’s look from the film. AA22 × A6 continues to be one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema due to its scale and star cast. Reports suggest that the film is likely to release in 2027, with 123 Telugu claiming an August 2027 theatrical window—though no formal announcement has been made.

Adding to the excitement, reports indicate that Allu Arjun will play a quadruple role, portraying a grandfather, a father, and two sons, spanning generations. Deepika is also expected to begin shooting for the film soon.

 

Until an official first-look poster is released, fans may have to remain patient—and skeptical—about visuals circulating online.

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
Deepika Padukone First Look Deepika Padukone AA22 A6 Atlee Allu Arjun Film AA22 A6 Release Date Sun Pictures Deepika Padukone
