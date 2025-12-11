Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBollywood Raves Over Ranveer In Dhurandhar: Ayushmann Calls Him 'Stud', Hrithik Says 'It's Cinema'

Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand praise Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. Celebrities call the film powerful, gripping and unforgettable.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 04:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ranveer Singh’s latest release Dhurandhar continues to draw massive admiration from industry peers, with actors and filmmakers showering praise on his gripping performance. From Ayushmann Khurrana to Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand, several big names have publicly celebrated the film and its impact.

Ayushmann & Akshay Kumar Applaud the Film

Ayushmann Khurrana was among the first to react on social media, calling Ranveer a “stud” while lauding the film’s scale. Sharing the film’s poster on Instagram Stories, Ayushmann wrote, “Bollywood just peaked with #Dhurandhar @adityadharfilms take a bow! Kya stud hai tu @ranveersingh. Congratulations."

Akshay Kumar echoed the appreciation, singling out director Aditya Dhar’s craft. Posting his reaction on X, he shared, “Watched Dhurandhar and I’m blown away. What a gripping tale and you’ve simply nailed it @AdityaDharFilms. We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I’m so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves." Dhar later responded with a warm, “thanks paaji.”

Hrithik Roshan Calls Dhurandhar ‘Cinema’

Hrithik Roshan, known for his sharp eye for filmmaking, penned an introspective note after watching the film. “I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control… DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It’s cinema.”

In a candid addition, Hrithik acknowledged differing ideological views but praised the movie’s artistic merit: “I may disagree with the politics of it… Nevertheless, can’t ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing.”

His comment has sparked discussions online for its honesty and balanced perspective.

Siddharth Anand Calls the Film ‘Nasha’

Director Siddharth Anand also joined the chorus of admiration, describing the film as lingering and impactful. “DHURANDHAR is nasha. It stays for long with you… It is a prime example of EVERY damn department performing to their peak!… I’m going to go again,” he wrote, crediting Dhar’s conviction and the cast’s strong performances.

About Dhurandhar

The film centres on Hamza Ali Mazari, a covert Indian operative who infiltrates Pakistan’s underworld under the guise of joining Rehman Dakait’s notorious gang. His marriage to a politician’s daughter is revealed to be part of a high-stakes intelligence operation. Featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, Dhurandhar released on December 5 and has already confirmed a sequel for March 19, 2026.

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 04:35 PM (IST)
