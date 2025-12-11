Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule, Check Last Date For Filling Form In UP And Other States

Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule, Check Last Date For Filling Form In UP And Other States

The Election Commission of India has updated the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in six states and Union Territories included in phase two.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
ECI SIR Schedule Update: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday extended the deadlines for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across five states and one Union Territory, granting a one-week extension to help officials complete the process more effectively. The revised timelines apply to Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Uttar Pradesh Gets 15-Day Extension

Under the updated schedule, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat will now submit their SIRs by 19 December 2025, moving the deadline from 14 December. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been given until 23 December 2025, instead of the earlier cutoff of 18 December.

Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule, Check Last Date For Filling Form In UP And Other States

Uttar Pradesh, which already had the latest deadline among the six regions, has been allotted extra time until 31 December 2025, replacing the previous date of 26 December.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said the state had formally asked the ECI for an additional two weeks to complete the revision “in an organised manner” and ensure a clean and updated voter roll. The extension, he said, would allow district election officers to re-verify the details of deceased, shifted, and absent voters.

Rinwa added that the ECI has now extended the SIR schedule in Uttar Pradesh by 15 days based on the eligibility date of 1 January 2026, and revised the timelines accordingly.

As per the new schedule, the counting period will continue until 26 December 2025. The draft electoral rolls will be published on 31 December, with the window for filing claims and objections running from 31 December 2025 to 30 January 2026.

Between 31 December 2025 and 21 February 2026, authorities will verify enumeration forms, issue notices, and dispose of claims and objections. Uttar Pradesh’s final electoral roll will be released on 28 February 2026.

The latest extension follows a similar decision taken on 30 November, when the ECI pushed the SIR deadlines by a week in 12 other states and Union Territories, giving voters more time to ensure their names are correctly recorded ahead of upcoming elections.

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 04:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Voter List ECI Electoral Rolls SIR Booth Level Officer Work
Read more
