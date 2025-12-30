Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBobby Deol Wears Dharmendra’s Shirt At Ikkis Premiere In A Heartfelt Tribute

Bobby Deol Wears Dharmendra’s Shirt At Ikkis Premiere In A Heartfelt Tribute

Bobby Deol paid a touching tribute to his father Dharmendra at the special screening of Ikkis by wearing his shirt. Salman Khan, Rekha and several stars attended the emotional event.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 06:12 PM (IST)

The special screening of Ikkis in Mumbai became far more than a film showcase when Bobby Deol chose the occasion to honour his father, legendary actor Dharmendra, through a deeply personal and symbolic gesture. The evening transformed into an emotional tribute as Bobby arrived wearing one of Dharmendra’s shirts, quietly acknowledging his father’s towering influence on both his life and Indian cinema.

Bobby Deol’s Gesture Speaks Louder Than Words

As Bobby Deol stepped onto the red carpet, his appearance immediately drew attention. The actor looked visibly emotional, and it soon became clear that his outfit held special meaning. By wearing Dharmendra’s shirt, Bobby paid homage to his father in a way that was intimate yet powerful. The understated tribute resonated strongly with fans and attendees alike, symbolising the deep bond between father and son.

Photographs and videos from the screening quickly began circulating online, with social media users praising Bobby’s gesture for its sincerity and emotional depth. Many noted that the moment reflected not just personal affection, but also respect for Dharmendra’s enduring legacy as one of Hindi cinema’s most revered icons.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

A Star-Studded Evening Filled With Emotion

The screening saw the presence of several prominent names from the film industry, adding weight to the emotional atmosphere. Salman Khan, known to share a close bond with Dharmendra, attended the event and was seen pausing near the veteran actor’s poster. His solemn expression conveyed quiet reverence, striking a chord with onlookers.

Veteran actor Rekha also paid her respects at the venue. Her graceful gestures, including folded hands and affectionate acknowledgment, became one of the most talked-about moments of the evening. Images of her tribute spread rapidly across social platforms, drawing praise from fans who saw it as a heartfelt salute to Dharmendra’s contribution to cinema.

Industry Comes Together to Honour a Legend

Several other celebrities marked their presence at the screening, turning it into a collective celebration of Dharmendra’s legacy. Among those who attended were Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, Jeetendra, Tabu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manish Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Randeep Hooda, Naseeruddin Shah with Ratna Pathak Shah and their son Vivaan, and many others.

Their presence underscored the respect Dharmendra commands across generations of filmmakers and actors. The screening of Ikkis thus evolved into a moment of remembrance, reflection and admiration—anchored by Bobby Deol’s quiet yet moving tribute that left a lasting impression on everyone present.

Published at : 30 Dec 2025 05:15 PM (IST)
Bobby Deol Ikkis Screening Bobby Deol Emotional Moment Dharmendra Legacy Salman Khan Rekha Tribute
