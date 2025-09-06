Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Schools Amaal Mallik For 'Sleeping Too Much', Calls Him A ...

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of 'Bigg Boss 19' promises fireworks, with host Salman Khan pulling up multiple contestants for their lackluster performance in the house. In a newly released promo, Amaal Mallik finds himself at the receiving end of a sharp reprimand from the Bollywood superstar.

Known for his no-nonsense approach on weekends, Salman did not hold back as he confronted Amaal over his frequent naps and seemingly passive participation. The tone of the conversation was serious, and Salman’s words left housemates visibly stunned.

"You Came Here to Sleep?" – Salman Questions Amaal

In a fiery takedown, Salman Khan said:“Bigg Boss, dekh lunga aapko. Aaj tak koi bhi contestant nahi aaya jo din mein itna soya hai. Aap yahan par kis maksad se aaye the? Sone ke liye aaye ho?”

He reminded Amaal that the reality show is about showcasing one’s real personality and questioned whether the music composer had achieved that goal so far.

“Aap yeh btane aaye hai ke asli Amaal Mallik Kaun hai. Aapne bata diya?”

“Wake Up, Smell the Coffee,” Says an Agitated Salman

The critique didn’t stop there. Salman delivered a final blow, comparing Amaal’s current standing in the house to someone far removed from the spotlight.

“Wake up, smell the coffee. Basically, ek front foot wala aadmi, ek background artist banke reh gaya hai.”

The statement drew gasps from both housemates and fans online, sparking conversations about whether Amaal is making the most of his platform on Bigg Boss 19.

Other Contestants Also in the Line of Fire

While Amaal Mallik received the most scathing criticism, the episode teaser also hints at Salman addressing other contestants including Gaurav Khanna, Nehal Chudasama, and Ashnoor Kaur, pointing to a tense and dramatic Weekend Ka Vaar ahead.

With only a few weeks left in the season, Salman Khan’s direct remarks appear to be a wake-up call not just for Amaal, but for all contestants who have been coasting inside the house. As the show inches closer to the finale, the pressure is clearly mounting.

Stay tuned to Bigg Boss 19 on JioCinema for the full episode.