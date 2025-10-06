Bharti Singh Announces Second Pregnancy With Husband Haarsh Limbaachiya

Superstar comedian Bharti Singh has shared the joyous news that she is expecting her second child with husband and writer-producer Haarsh Limbaachiya.

Bharti Singh Announces Second Pregnancy

Taking to social media, Bharti posted a scenic picture from the mountains cradling her baby bump, captioning it: "We are pregnant again. Blessed, Ganpati Bappa Morya. Thank you, God. Baby coming soon."

Bharti and Haarsh’s relationship blossomed from friendship to romance. The duo first met during their television journeys, where Haarsh worked behind the scenes as a writer while Bharti was already making her mark as a comedian. Their professional collaboration eventually turned into a personal bond after years of dating.

Married Life and First Child

The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in a grand ceremony in Goa, attended by several television and comedy industry personalities. They welcomed their first child, a son named Laksh (fondly called Gola), in April 2022. The toddler quickly became a social media favourite, with fans often sharing videos of his playful antics at events, airports, and shoots.

Bharti’s Health Journey

Bharti has openly discussed her health journey. Before planning her first pregnancy, she was on the borderline of diabetes. Determined to embrace motherhood and improve her health, she adopted strict dietary and lifestyle changes, shedding significant weight. She has credited this transformation with helping her balance health issues and gain confidence about conceiving naturally.

Warm Wishes from Fans and Colleagues

Following the announcement of her second pregnancy, Bharti has been flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues across the television and film industry. The couple was last seen hosting the reality show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment.