Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBharti Singh Announces Second Pregnancy With Husband Haarsh Limbaachiya

Bharti Singh Announces Second Pregnancy With Husband Haarsh Limbaachiya

Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbaachiya are expecting their second child. Bharti announced the news on social media with a picture showcasing her baby bump.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 09:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Superstar comedian Bharti Singh has shared the joyous news that she is expecting her second child with husband and writer-producer Haarsh Limbaachiya. 

Bharti Singh Announces Second Pregnancy

Taking to social media, Bharti posted a scenic picture from the mountains cradling her baby bump, captioning it: "We are pregnant again. Blessed, Ganpati Bappa Morya. Thank you, God. Baby coming soon."

Bharti and Haarsh’s relationship blossomed from friendship to romance. The duo first met during their television journeys, where Haarsh worked behind the scenes as a writer while Bharti was already making her mark as a comedian. Their professional collaboration eventually turned into a personal bond after years of dating.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bharti Siingh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

Married Life and First Child

The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in a grand ceremony in Goa, attended by several television and comedy industry personalities. They welcomed their first child, a son named Laksh (fondly called Gola), in April 2022. The toddler quickly became a social media favourite, with fans often sharing videos of his playful antics at events, airports, and shoots.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bharti Siingh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

Bharti’s Health Journey

Bharti has openly discussed her health journey. Before planning her first pregnancy, she was on the borderline of diabetes. Determined to embrace motherhood and improve her health, she adopted strict dietary and lifestyle changes, shedding significant weight. She has credited this transformation with helping her balance health issues and gain confidence about conceiving naturally.

Warm Wishes from Fans and Colleagues

Following the announcement of her second pregnancy, Bharti has been flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues across the television and film industry. The couple was last seen hosting the reality show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment.

 

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 09:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bharti Singh Haarsh Limbaachiya
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Every Indian Angered’: PM Modi Speaks To CJI BR Gavai After Bid To Hurl Shoe At Him In Supreme Court
‘Every Indian Angered’: PM Modi Speaks To CJI Gavai After Bid To Hurl Shoe At Him In Supreme Court
Election 2025
Bihar Election Dates Out: Amit Shah, Tejashwi Yadav, Prashant Kishor, Congress Set Tone For Battle
Bihar Election Dates Out: Amit Shah, Tejashwi Yadav, Prashant Kishor, Congress Set Tone For Battle
Election 2025
MATRIZE–IANS Bihar Opinion Poll Projects Clear NDA Edge; Know Which Party Is Expected To Be Frontrunner
MATRIZE–IANS Bihar Opinion Poll Projects Clear NDA Edge; Know Which Party Is Expected To Be Frontrunner
Election 2025
Bihar Election 2025 Dates: State Set To Witness Polling In 2 Phases, Results To Be Declared On Nov 14
Bihar Election 2025: State Set To Witness Polling In 2 Phases, Results To Be Declared On Nov 14
Advertisement

Videos

BJP MP Khagen Murmu Injured During Stone Attack In Jalpaiguri | ABP News
Maharashtra: Train Catches Fire In Nanded, Reason Remains Unclear | ABP News
Car Catches Destructive Fire In Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh | ABP News
Lawyer Attempts Physical Violence, Thretens Supreme Court Judge | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Election Dates To Be Announced Today, Clash Over Seats Continue | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget