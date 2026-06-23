Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBengaluru Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Prakash Raj In Voter Case

Bengaluru Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Prakash Raj In Voter Case

Actor Prakash Raj has landed in fresh legal trouble after a Bengaluru court reportedly issued a non-bailable warrant in the alleged multiple voter ID case.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 06:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bengaluru court issued non-bailable warrant against Prakash Raj.
  • Warrant follows actor's absence despite repeated court summons.
  • Case relates to 2019 multiple voter registrations complaint.
  • Raj denies charges; legal team seeks higher court relief.

Actor Prakash Raj has landed in fresh legal trouble after a Bengaluru court reportedly issued a non-bailable warrant against him in a case linked to alleged multiple voter registrations. The order came after the actor failed to appear despite repeated summons, according to reports. The development arrived days after his name surfaced in connection with the ongoing Dharmasthala controversy, prompting him to address the media publicly. While Prakash has consistently denied allegations surrounding duplicate voter IDs, his legal team is now expected to move to a higher court seeking relief from the warrant and preventing further complications in the matter.

 Voter ID Case

A non-bailable warrant has reportedly been issued by the 48th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court in Bengaluru after Prakash Raj allegedly remained absent despite repeated notices. According to ANI, the court observed that the actor had not responded to judicial directives, leading to the latest action. The case dates back to 2019 when advocate Dileep Kumar lodged a complaint at Bengaluru's Halasuru Gate Police Station. He alleged that Prakash Raj had voter registrations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana simultaneously.

Election Commission rules permit an individual to be enrolled as a voter in only one constituency.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Ibrahim Keeps Birthday Celebrations Low-Key; Dipika And Ruhaan Surprise Him With Homemade Cake

 Prakash Raj's Stand

Prakash Raj has previously dismissed the allegations and maintained that he casts his vote only in Tamil Nadu. His legal representatives are expected to approach a higher court to seek a stay on the warrant or request urgent bail. The actor recently addressed the media after his name appeared in a writ petition filed before the Karnataka High Court by C N Chinnaiah, who had earlier made allegations involving murders, rapes, and burials in Dharmasthala.

Speaking to reporters, Prakash Raj said activist Girish Mattannavar informed him that Chinnaiah wanted to speak with him. "As a citizen, what should I do? I got information from a fellow about whom everybody is speculating. Immediately, I contacted SIT chief Pronab Mohanty," he said, according to PTI. He further clarified his role, saying, "So I am coming here and saying, yes, he spoke to me. And I immediately gave it to the SIT chief, which you can cross-check with him. This is where it ends. That's my responsibility and accountability."

ALSO READ | Panchayat Season 5: Cast Teases Fresh Twists, Keeps Phulera's New Deputy Pradhan A Secret

Busy Film Slate

Despite the legal developments, Prakash Raj continues to remain occupied professionally. He was recently seen in the Tamil film Kaalidas 2 and Telugu projects Seetha Payanam, S Saraswati, and Dacoit: A Love Story. The actor also has several upcoming releases, including Drishyam 3 in Hindi, Varanasi and Spirit in Telugu, and Jana Nayagan in Tamil.

With a non-bailable warrant now issued and his name featuring in another high-profile controversy, Prakash Raj finds himself under renewed scrutiny even as he continues work on multiple film projects. His next legal move is expected in the coming days.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What legal trouble is actor Prakash Raj currently facing?

A Bengaluru court has issued a non-bailable warrant against him due to his alleged multiple voter registrations. This action followed his repeated failure to appear despite summons.

What are the specific allegations in the voter ID case against Prakash Raj?

An advocate filed a complaint in 2019 alleging Prakash Raj had voter registrations simultaneously in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Election Commission rules permit only one registration.

How has Prakash Raj responded to the voter ID allegations?

Prakash Raj has consistently denied the allegations, stating he only casts his vote in Tamil Nadu. His legal team plans to approach a higher court to seek a stay on the warrant or urgent bail.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 23 Jun 2026 06:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prakash Raj Bengaluru Court Prakash Raj Non-bailable Warrant Halasuru Gate Police Station Dileep Kumar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Bengaluru Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Prakash Raj In Voter Case
Bengaluru Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Prakash Raj In Voter Case
Celebrities
'Wish Him Well': Vir Das Reacts As Kunal Shah Steps Away From CRED To Head WhatsApp
'Wish Him Well': Vir Das Reacts As Kunal Shah Steps Away From CRED To Head WhatsApp
Celebrities
‘A Certain Gaze Feels Uncomfortable’: Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up On South Cinema’s Portrayal Of Women
‘A Certain Gaze Feels Uncomfortable’: Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up On South Cinema’s Portrayal Of Women
Celebrities
Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, R Madhavan Arrive In Delhi Ahead Of Ceremony
Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, R Madhavan Arrive In Delhi Ahead Of Ceremony
Advertisement

Videos

Shiv Sena UBT Row: MP Sanjay Dina Patil Cites Internal Issues Behind Party Discontent
Pune Lohagad Death Case: Alleged Conspiracy Angle Emerges in Ketan Agarwal Fall Incident
Breaking: SIT Flags Irregularities in Ram Mandir Donation Theft Probe, Raises Monitoring Concerns
Lucknow Fire: SIT Inspects Death Trap Building as Families Demand Accountability
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: LDA Revives Demolition Action After 15 Deaths Expose Decade-Old Lapses
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget