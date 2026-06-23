Bengaluru Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Prakash Raj In Voter Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bengaluru court issued non-bailable warrant against Prakash Raj.

Warrant follows actor's absence despite repeated court summons.

Case relates to 2019 multiple voter registrations complaint.

Raj denies charges; legal team seeks higher court relief.

Actor Prakash Raj has landed in fresh legal trouble after a Bengaluru court reportedly issued a non-bailable warrant against him in a case linked to alleged multiple voter registrations. The order came after the actor failed to appear despite repeated summons, according to reports. The development arrived days after his name surfaced in connection with the ongoing Dharmasthala controversy, prompting him to address the media publicly. While Prakash has consistently denied allegations surrounding duplicate voter IDs, his legal team is now expected to move to a higher court seeking relief from the warrant and preventing further complications in the matter.

Voter ID Case

A non-bailable warrant has reportedly been issued by the 48th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court in Bengaluru after Prakash Raj allegedly remained absent despite repeated notices. According to ANI, the court observed that the actor had not responded to judicial directives, leading to the latest action. The case dates back to 2019 when advocate Dileep Kumar lodged a complaint at Bengaluru's Halasuru Gate Police Station. He alleged that Prakash Raj had voter registrations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana simultaneously.

Election Commission rules permit an individual to be enrolled as a voter in only one constituency.

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Prakash Raj's Stand

Prakash Raj has previously dismissed the allegations and maintained that he casts his vote only in Tamil Nadu. His legal representatives are expected to approach a higher court to seek a stay on the warrant or request urgent bail. The actor recently addressed the media after his name appeared in a writ petition filed before the Karnataka High Court by C N Chinnaiah, who had earlier made allegations involving murders, rapes, and burials in Dharmasthala.

Speaking to reporters, Prakash Raj said activist Girish Mattannavar informed him that Chinnaiah wanted to speak with him. "As a citizen, what should I do? I got information from a fellow about whom everybody is speculating. Immediately, I contacted SIT chief Pronab Mohanty," he said, according to PTI. He further clarified his role, saying, "So I am coming here and saying, yes, he spoke to me. And I immediately gave it to the SIT chief, which you can cross-check with him. This is where it ends. That's my responsibility and accountability."

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Busy Film Slate

Despite the legal developments, Prakash Raj continues to remain occupied professionally. He was recently seen in the Tamil film Kaalidas 2 and Telugu projects Seetha Payanam, S Saraswati, and Dacoit: A Love Story. The actor also has several upcoming releases, including Drishyam 3 in Hindi, Varanasi and Spirit in Telugu, and Jana Nayagan in Tamil.

With a non-bailable warrant now issued and his name featuring in another high-profile controversy, Prakash Raj finds himself under renewed scrutiny even as he continues work on multiple film projects. His next legal move is expected in the coming days.