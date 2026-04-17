Munawar Faruqui's Bengaluru Show Faces Hurdle As Hindu Outfit Demands Cancellation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hindu group seeks Bengaluru show cancellation due to public order.

Police Commissioner receives appeal citing comedian's past controversies.

Organizer highlights previous show cancellations and legal issues.

Decision on event's permission awaits Bengaluru Police action.

Ahead of his scheduled performance in Bengaluru, comedian Munawar Faruqui is once again at the centre of a controversy. A Hindu organisation has approached city police seeking cancellation of the proposed show, raising concerns over public order and possible unrest.

The event is set to take place in the city tomorrow, but the latest development has added uncertainty around whether it will go ahead as planned.

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Hindu Outfit Writes To Bengaluru Police Commissioner

According to news agency PTI, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has submitted a formal representation to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, requesting that permission for the event be denied.

The organisation said its appeal is based on concerns linked to earlier controversies surrounding the comedian, along with fears that the show could trigger protests or disturb public harmony.

Reference To Earlier Cases And Complaints

The news agency reported, "In the letter submitted, they also highlighted that in 2021, an FIR was registered against Faruqui in Indore under various sections of the IPC, including charges related to hurting religious sentiments."

The comedian was arrested in connection with the case and spent more than a month in judicial custody before later securing bail from the Supreme Court. The representation further stated that the matter is still pending before the court.

The Samiti also referred to complaints reportedly raised in cities such as Prayagraj and Mumbai over allegedly objectionable content in some of his performances.

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Several Shows Previously Cancelled, Says Organisation

The letter further stated that a number of Faruqui’s performances in cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Goa, Raipur and Gurgaon had previously been cancelled or denied permission.

"These cancellations were largely due to anticipated law and order issues and public protests," it stated.

The organisation argued that, given this background, allowing the Bengaluru event may risk public disturbance and impact communal harmony.

Appeal For Preventive Measures

"In light of the above, we humbly request you to examine the background and past incidents associated with the performer, assess the law and order implications of permitting the event, consider denial of permission/cancellation of the proposed show and take necessary preventive measures to avoid any untoward incidents," the organisation stated.

It added that the request had been made solely with the intention of maintaining peace and ensuring harmony among all sections of society.

At present, attention now turns to Bengaluru Police and whether the scheduled event will proceed as planned.