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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Learn Malayalam, Let Us Eat Beef,' Prakash Raj Faces Outrage Over Viral Speech

'Learn Malayalam, Let Us Eat Beef,' Prakash Raj Faces Outrage Over Viral Speech

Prakash Raj faces backlash after viral remarks on Ramayana at a Kerala event. Reports suggest legal action was initiated as online outrage intensified.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prakash Raj's controversial Ramayana remarks sparked online backlash.
  • He depicted Rama and Ravana in a modern, satirical context.
  • Raj's comments on language and food habits intensified criticism.
  • Social media users considered his remarks offensive and hurtful.

Actor and director Prakash Raj has landed in fresh controversy after his comments linked to the Ramayana from a recent public event went viral online. The clip has drawn sharp criticism on social media, while reports suggest legal action was also taken following the growing backlash.

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Ramayana References Spark Strong Reactions

During the speech, Prakash Raj reportedly referred to characters from the Ramayana in a modernised and satirical context. His remarks quickly drew criticism from sections of the public who considered the references offensive.

He allegedly described Lord Rama and Lakshmana as migrant workers from North India who entered a field in South India and ate fruits belonging to Ravana’s land. He further portrayed Ravana as a tribal man from South India and suggested that the dispute later grew into a larger conflict.

Another part of the speech, which mentioned a dollar 2000 GST bill linked to the fictional exchange, also drew sharp reactions online. Many social media users said the remarks mocked a revered epic and hurt religious sentiments.

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‘Learn Malayalam, Let Us Eat Beef’ Remark Intensifies Backlash

The controversy deepened further when another portion of the speech gained traction online. While concluding his remarks, Prakash Raj said, "You guys want to come, don't force your Hindi...learn Malayalam. You have come to work here. Don't become the manager of a bank and ask us not to eat beef. Come, do something, work something, resoect our culture, and go".

This statement soon became the focal point of the outrage, with critics alleging that the comments attempted to create unnecessary regional divisions. Others objected to the mention of language and food habits in such a charged context.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has actor Prakash Raj been criticized for recently?

Prakash Raj is facing controversy for his recent public comments that linked to the Ramayana in a modernized and satirical context. His remarks have been considered offensive by many.

How did Prakash Raj allegedly describe characters from the Ramayana?

He reportedly portrayed Lord Rama and Lakshmana as North Indian migrant workers and Ravana as a South Indian tribal man. The narrative suggested their conflict stemmed from stolen fruits.

What specific remark intensified the backlash against Prakash Raj?

His statement, 'You guys want to come, don't force your Hindi...learn Malayalam. You have come to work here. Don't become the manager of a bank and ask us not to eat beef,' intensified the outrage.

What was the reaction to Prakash Raj's comments about Ramayana and regional division?

His remarks were seen by many as mocking a revered epic and hurting religious sentiments. Critics also alleged his comments attempted to create unnecessary regional divisions.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Prakash Raj ENtertainment News Ramayana Controversy
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