'Learn Malayalam, Let Us Eat Beef,' Prakash Raj Faces Outrage Over Viral Speech

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prakash Raj's controversial Ramayana remarks sparked online backlash.

He depicted Rama and Ravana in a modern, satirical context.

Raj's comments on language and food habits intensified criticism.

Social media users considered his remarks offensive and hurtful.

Actor and director Prakash Raj has landed in fresh controversy after his comments linked to the Ramayana from a recent public event went viral online. The clip has drawn sharp criticism on social media, while reports suggest legal action was also taken following the growing backlash.

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Ramayana References Spark Strong Reactions

Prakash Raj narrates a made up version of Ramayan to mock Hindus



-Ram JI was North Indian

-Ravan was South Indian tribal

-They became enemies bcz Ram Ji stole fruits from Ravan



And he made this blasphemous story only to promote beef eating and create north south divide



Shame… pic.twitter.com/HFAV95HXbR — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) April 16, 2026

During the speech, Prakash Raj reportedly referred to characters from the Ramayana in a modernised and satirical context. His remarks quickly drew criticism from sections of the public who considered the references offensive.

He allegedly described Lord Rama and Lakshmana as migrant workers from North India who entered a field in South India and ate fruits belonging to Ravana’s land. He further portrayed Ravana as a tribal man from South India and suggested that the dispute later grew into a larger conflict.

Another part of the speech, which mentioned a dollar 2000 GST bill linked to the fictional exchange, also drew sharp reactions online. Many social media users said the remarks mocked a revered epic and hurt religious sentiments.

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‘Learn Malayalam, Let Us Eat Beef’ Remark Intensifies Backlash

The controversy deepened further when another portion of the speech gained traction online. While concluding his remarks, Prakash Raj said, "You guys want to come, don't force your Hindi...learn Malayalam. You have come to work here. Don't become the manager of a bank and ask us not to eat beef. Come, do something, work something, resoect our culture, and go".

This statement soon became the focal point of the outrage, with critics alleging that the comments attempted to create unnecessary regional divisions. Others objected to the mention of language and food habits in such a charged context.