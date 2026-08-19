India Eyes Olympic Glory: Top 10 In 2036, Top 5 By 2048

With a higher budget allocation of an overall Rs 36,441 crores for years 2026-2031 under the Khelo India Revamped Scheme, the union government has set target of finishing in the top 10 in the 2036 Olympics as well as a top five finish in the 2048 Olympics.

With the country aiming to host the 2036 Olympics and the 2048 Games being held around the completion of 100 years of India’s independence, the medal targets have also been revised.

Keeping the focus on scientific talent identification, sports infrastructure, coaching, sports science and technology, the aim would be to achieve 12-14 gold medals and an overall 30-35 total medals in 2036, as well as 35-40 gold medals and an overall 90-100 medals in 2048, the officials from Sports Authority of India Regional Centre Mumbai said in a press conference here on Tuesday.

“The revamped Khelo India Scheme represents a fundamental shift towards building a complete sporting pathway rather than looking at sports development as a collection of individual initiatives,” said SAI RC Mumbai regional director Pandurang Chate.

“Maharashtra has a strong sporting culture and a deep pool of talent, and our objective must be to connect that talent to the right opportunities at every stage — from schools and grassroots centres to structured training, competition and high-performance sport.” “Mumbai has the potential to emerge as a strong high-performance hub, while strengthening facilities across Maharashtra’s districts will help ensure that talent is identified and nurtured closer to where it comes from,” he added.

The aim is to increase the outlay of the Khelo India Revamped Scheme by 8X, while there would be a 10X increase in the athletes supported between 2026-2031.

There will be nine key components of the revamped scheme which includes sports infrastructure for medal strategy, strengthening strategic sports assets, state action plan for sports infra development, sports competitions and leagues, talent identification and development, coach and support staff development, Khelo India training facilities, Fit India Movement, and sports technology.

In these, sports infrastructure for medal strategy, strengthening strategic sports assets, and state action plan for sports infra development would form a “three-pronged sports infrastructure strategy”.

The framework provides for a 60:40 centre-state cost sharing model and support for 30,000 athletes.

“The revamped Khelo India framework provides an opportunity to strengthen Maharashtra’s existing sporting ecosystem by connecting different stages of an athlete’s development into a more coherent pathway,” SAI RC Mumbai said in a release.

“For Maharashtra, this approach is particularly relevant given the depth of sporting talent across Mumbai and other districts. While Mumbai has the potential to function as a major high-performance sporting hub, strengthening sporting facilities and opportunities across districts will be critical to ensuring that talent from across the State has access to appropriate infrastructure, coaching and competition,” it added.

“If we are dreaming big and if it does not look realistic to all, as athletes we understand that if so much of manpower would be there along with the roadmap at the grassroots level, it would be easier for the young generation. The route we took was full of ups and downs but the roadmap is now ready,” said para badminton player Sukant Kadam.

Tokyo Paralympics gold medal winner Pramod Bhagat said, “Since I started playing, there was a lack at the grassroots level. My villagers supported me well which helped me come so far. Somewhere you need that support at the grassroots level and this scheme is especially for it.”