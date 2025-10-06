Amitabh Bachchan Urges Women To Take Pride In Being Homemakers On KBC 17

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on Monday to deliver a heartfelt message celebrating women who are homemakers. Sharing his observations from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 17, Big B noted that women often mention being homemakers in a subdued voice.

“Yada kada jab KBC pe kisi mahila se, jo ki audience mein baithi hai, main poonchta hoon ki ‘Aap kya karrahi hai’, toh woh bade dabe swar mein kehti hai ki- ‘Main homemaker hoon’ (On KBC, whenever I ask any woman, who sits in the audience, ‘What do you do’, then they in a hushed voice they reply, ‘I’m a homemaker’)!!" he wrote.

The veteran actor encouraged women not to downplay their role. “Kyun, kyun aesa kehti hai dabe swar mein? Nahi!! Aap dabe swar mein kabhi bhi na kahe! Garv se kahiye ki aap ek homemaker hai (Why do you say so? No!! Never ever say in a subdued voice. Say with pride that you are a homemaker)!"

The Challenges of Homemaking Highlighted by Big B

Amitabh emphasized that managing a household requires dedication and skill. “Ghar ko sambhaalna koi aasan kaam nahi hota!! Ghar ko dekhna, pati ki dekh bhal karna, baccho ko dekhna, bhojan sab k liye banana, jitne bhi upar se kaam hote hai sab dekhna. Yeh koi aasan kaam nahi hota (It’s not easy managing a home!! Taking care of the house, husband, children, cooking food for everyone, overseeing all work. It’s not an easy job)," he said.

The actor also recalled the coronavirus lockdown as a moment of realization for men. “Covid ke samay sab purushon ko pata chal gaya, ki patni kitna kuch sambhalti hai ghar mein, jab swayam sara kaam jo abtak patni dekhti thi, unhe khud dekhna pada (During Covid all men understood how women manage a house when they themselves had to look after work that his wife was doing)!!”

A Glimpse Into Amitabh Bachchan’s Upcoming Projects

While Amitabh continues to inspire with his messages, he is also gearing up for his next projects. He will star in the courtroom thriller Section 84, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, alongside Abhishek Banerjee and Nimrat Kaur. Additionally, he will reprise his role as Ashvatthama in Kalki 2, a sci-fi mythological film by Nag Ashwin, set to begin shooting in December.