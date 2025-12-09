Ameesha Patel Hails Akshaye Khanna’s Rise This Year: ‘Greatness Then And Even Greater Now!’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAmeesha Patel Hails Akshaye Khanna’s Rise This Year: ‘Greatness Then And Even Greater Now!’

Ameesha Patel shared a throwback photo with Akshaye Khanna, praising his humility and strong performances in Chhaava and Dhurandhar, saying he has “blown the nation” with his work this year.

By : IANS | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 10:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has bowled the nation over with his stellar performances this year. First, it was his stint as the brutal Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in ‘Chhaava’, and his recent performance as Rehman Dakait in ‘Dhurandhar’.

Joining the list of people lavishing praise on the actor’s performance is actress Ameesha Patel. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture with the actor from their film ‘Humraaz’.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she heaped praise on the actor for his unassuming demeanour.

She wrote, “GREATNESS THEN n EVEN GREATER NOW!! That’s AKSHAY KHANNA ( AKSHU as I fondly call him ) !! Yet most unassuming n ego less !! Throwback in LONDON during HUMRAAZ promotions with at dinner along with my cousins from PARIS !!! I don’t even think AKSHU realises he has BLOWN the NATION with his performances this year !! That’s AKSHU !! Humble n unaffected (sic)”.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

Currently, Akshaye Khanna is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the spy-action thriller with his dance on a Balochi number going viral on social media. This marks his second role as an antagonist after ‘Chhaava’.

Over the years, the actor has shown his range, from the charm and sensitivity of romances like ‘Taal’ and the modern-classic friendship drama ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ to edge-of-the-seat thrillers.

He didn’t limit himself to one kind of role, he proved he could handle intense emotional drama, light-hearted comedy, and tense thrillers with equal ease. Films like ‘Gandhi, My Father’ and ‘Section 375’ showcase his ability to bring depth and realism, while blockbusters like ‘Drishyam 2’ reaffirm his relevance.

What stands out about him is, he doesn’t let the star-kid label define him. Instead, he quietly, steadily builds a career where his work speaks louder than hype. That’s what makes Akshaye Khanna someone you remember long after the credits roll.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 10:03 PM (IST)
Akshaye Khanna Ameesha Patel
