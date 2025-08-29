Music composer Amaal Mallik got reflective in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 19 as he opened up about his personal life, sharing an incident from years ago that shaped his music and emotions. Speaking to fellow contestants, the singer-composer revealed how his former girlfriend had once reached out to him on her wedding day, asking him to stop the ceremony.

“I Had To Think Of My Parents’ Respect”

Opening up about the past, Amaal recalled: “Whenever I’m asked to compose a heartbreak song, I mentally take myself back to seven years ago. At that time, I was about to perform on stage when my ex kept calling, telling me she was getting married and that if I came, she wouldn’t go through with it. But my parents were against it, so I refused. I told myself I had to think of my mom and dad’s respect, and I let her go.”

He further revealed that he had known his former partner since they were teenagers. “We met each other as babies and had known each other since we were 15-13. It was nice but eventually, it turned out to be like Minissha Lamba’s story where she gets married but doesn’t vibe with the guy," Amaal said.

Confrontation With Ex-Girlfriend’s Husband

The composer also recounted what happened when he later crossed paths with his ex-girlfriend’s husband.

“I was performing at a wedding and he and his friends picked on me at a corner and aake he said tune ye kar diya meri shaadi hogayi hai par woh mujhe dekhti tak nahi hai… I told him to give me the phone, I’ll talk to her. I told her don’t do all this, it is too late now and there’s no point. Later he met me somewhere and thanked me. That’s what when Kabir Singh was happening, I was going through that,” Amaal revealed.

Amaal Sends Heartfelt Message To His Mystery Girlfriend

Currently, Amaal is in a relationship and didn’t shy away from expressing his love on national television. Addressing his girlfriend through the cameras inside the house, he said: “There is something I want to tell my special person, who is scared that I might mess up things on Bigg Boss 19 or I will find someone else in the house. That’s not going to happen, I say this from my heart, if you are watching me, I am here, but I have carried your respect along with me.”

He further added, “On this show, I might be portrayed differently, you might see my negative side, you might think I am short-tempered, but the environment here is only like that. To play your game, you need to be vocal, but don’t worry. I don’t know if I should say this on national television, but I have understood that in just three days, I am missing you a lot. I wish we had more time together. I could just meet you twice before coming here. I am missing you a lot.”

With these emotional revelations, Amaal not only gave viewers a glimpse of his past heartbreak but also reassured his current partner about his loyalty and commitment.