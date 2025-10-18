Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Move Into Rs 250-Crore Pali Hill Bungalow This Diwali

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a heartwarming Diwali 2025 update, Bollywood’s power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to begin a new chapter of their lives by moving into their luxurious family bungalow in Mumbai’s Pali Hill, valued at an estimated Rs 250 crore.

New Beginnings for the Kapoor-Bhatt Family

The couple shared the joyous news through an official statement, thanking fans for their continued love and requesting privacy as they settle into their new home.

Their message read, “Diwali is all about gratitude and new beginnings. As we move into our new home, we are thankful for all the warmth and support you’ve shown us and we hope we can continue to rely on your consideration for our privacy and that of our family, home and wonderful neighbours. Sending you and your family all our love this festive season. Happy Diwali!”

Ranbir Alia are definitely moving to their new bungalow by this Diwali pic.twitter.com/ABg27gGIeh — ritika ❤️‍🔥 | L&W ERA (@ritikatweetssx) October 17, 2025

The residence, a six-storey architectural marvel, has been built on the site of the former Krishna Raj bungalow, a property deeply rooted in the Kapoor family’s legacy. The newly constructed mansion reportedly includes modern interiors, entertainment zones, and a lush terrace garden, blending elegance with heritage.

Among Bollywood’s Most Expensive Celebrity Homes

With its Rs 250-crore valuation, the Pali Hill mansion ranks among the most expensive celebrity homes in India. It will now serve as the main residence for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, their daughter Raha, and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor.

For the Kapoor family, this move signifies a sentimental milestone — combining cherished family memories with the excitement of new beginnings, perfectly timed with Diwali, the festival of lights.

Alia’s Winning Streak and Future Projects

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt continues her golden run in Bollywood, recently winning her sixth Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her performance in Jigra. The achievement places her ahead of several icons, including Meena Kumari, Nutan, Kajol, and Vidya Balan.

Sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the film, Alia wrote on Instagram, “This one will always stay closest to my heart … not just for the story we told, but for the incredible people who gave it life.”

Up next, Alia and Ranbir are set to reunite on-screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming epic drama “Love And War”, also starring Vicky Kaushal. The film is slated for a March 2026 release.