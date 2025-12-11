Akshay Kumar Reviews ‘Dhurandhar’: Calls It A Gripping, Hard-Hitting Thriller

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared high praise on Wednesday for the newly released action thriller Dhurandhar, which stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and several other big names. Taking to social media, the actor lauded the film’s narrative strength and commended director Aditya Dhar for his bold filmmaking approach.

Akshay Kumar Applauds Film’s Impact

Posting his reaction on X (formerly Twitter), Akshay wrote a glowing note highlighting how impressed he was after watching the film. “Watched Dhurandhar and I’m blown away. What a gripping tale and you’ve simply nailed it @AdityaDharFilms. We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I’m so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves,” he wrote, celebrating the film’s emotional and cinematic impact.

Watched Dhurandhar and I’m blown away. What a gripping tale and you’ve simply nailed it @AdityaDharFilms . We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I’m so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 10, 2025

His appreciation comes at a time when the movie is drawing strong reactions from both critics and audiences, many of whom have praised its blend of espionage drama, complex characters and gritty realism.

A High-Octane Spy Thriller with a Heavyweight Cast

Dhurandhar, a 2025 Hindi-language spy action thriller, marks another ambitious project from filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who has written, directed, and co-produced the film. The movie brings together an ensemble cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, while also introducing young talent Sara Arjun in a crucial role.

Inspired by covert operations and real-world espionage, the narrative delves into the world of intelligence networks, underworld syndicates and shadow operations. Themes of betrayal, patriotism, crime and undercover missions work together to create a tense, fast-paced story.

Box Office: Dhurandhar Registers Explosive Numbers

Ever since its theatrical release on 5 December 2025, Dhurandhar has been on a record-setting spree at the box office. The film kicked off its run with an impressive ₹28.60 crore net on the opening day. Strong audience feedback and steady weekend momentum pushed its earnings sharply upward.

By its fifth day in theatres, the action thriller had already crossed the ₹150 crore mark domestically. With international markets responding equally well, the worldwide gross is estimated to be around ₹233 crore, making it one of the strongest openings for a spy-action film in recent years.