Akshay Kumar & Anees Bazmee Reunite For New Family Comedy In February 2026

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAkshay Kumar & Anees Bazmee Reunite For New Family Comedy In February 2026

Akshay Kumar is set to collaborate once again with filmmaker Anees Bazmee for a new family comedy-drama, with filming expected to begin in February 2026.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 12:17 PM (IST)
Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar continues to pack his schedule with new releases, and his next collaboration has already sparked buzz. The actor is reuniting with director Anees Bazmee for a brand-new family comedy-drama, marking yet another addition to his extensive lineup.

According to Times Now, a source close to the production revealed, “Akshay Kumar is spearheading Anees Bazmee’s immediate next film, which is not a double-role comedy but a fresh family comedy-drama.” The film is currently in pre-production, and the team is expected to begin filming in February 2026. While most details remain under wraps, excitement is building since the duo previously worked together on blockbusters like Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008), and Thank You (2011).

Akshay Kumar Steps Away from ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’ Remake

Recent reports also bring a bit of disappointment for fans. Despite earlier speculation, Akshay will not feature in the Hindi remake of Venkatesh Daggubati’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The original Telugu film stars Venkatesh alongside Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary.

As per Pinkvilla, “Akshay has multiple films lined up, including Haiwaan, Bhagam Bhaag 2, Welcome To The Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3, along with a couple of other projects that are being kept under wraps. He had seen the Venkatesh film a while back as a cinema lover, but he’s not doing the Hindi remake. In fact, he has been meeting Anees Bazmee for another collaboration.”

The Telugu movie’s storyline follows YD Raju, a retired IPS officer whose peaceful life is disrupted when his former lover, now an investigating officer, seeks his help in a high-profile kidnapping case.

What’s Next for the Khiladi Star

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar was most recently seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi. His upcoming projects include the horror-comedy Haiwaan with Saif Ali Khan and Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. With Hera Pheri 3, Welcome To The Jungle, and a collaboration with Anees Bazmee in the pipeline, 2026 is shaping up to be yet another blockbuster year for the versatile actor.

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 12:17 PM (IST)
Akshay Kumar Hera Pheri 3 Sankranthiki Vasthunam Haiwaan Akshay New Movie 2026 Bhagam Bhaag 2
