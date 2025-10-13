Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Abhishek Bachchan has finally achieved what he waited for throughout his 25-year journey in cinema. The actor, who has delivered several acclaimed performances over the years, won his first-ever Best Actor (Male) in a Leading Role trophy for his 2024 film I Want To Talk at the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025. The moment turned emotional as Abhishek, teary-eyed, dedicated his award to his father, Amitabh Bachchan, and daughter, Aaradhya.

Abhishek Bachchan’s Emotional Speech Leaves Audience Teary-Eyed

Overwhelmed by the recognition, Abhishek took to the stage and began his heartfelt speech with visible emotion. “This year marks 25 years in the film industry, and I cannot remember how many times I’ve practised a speech for this award. This has been a dream, and I’m just so touched and humbled. Receiving it in front of my family makes it even more special," he said.

The actor went on to add with a hint of humour, “There’s a host of people I need to thank, so please… Kartik (Aaryan), ther jao tum abhi, tum sambhal jao tab tak. Kartik has gotten very emotional and made me speak, thinking I wouldn’t get emotional.”

‘I Dedicate This To My Father And Daughter’

Continuing his speech, Abhishek expressed gratitude to those who believed in him throughout his journey. “To all the directors and producers who have worked with me, believed in me, and given me opportunities over the past 25 years, it’s not been easy, but it has definitely been worth it,” he said.

He then turned emotional as he mentioned his family: “To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. I hope that by winning this award, they see that their sacrifices have been one of the main reasons I stand here today. I want to dedicate this award to two very special people. This film is about a father and a daughter, and I want to dedicate it to my hero, my father, and to my other hero, my daughter."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

About ‘I Want To Talk’ And What’s Next For Abhishek

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, I Want To Talk tells the story of a terminally ill father who seeks to reconnect with his estranged daughter. The emotional drama stars Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo in pivotal roles and is inspired by a true story.

Abhishek Bachchan, who was recently seen in Housefull 5, will next appear in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.