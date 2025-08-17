Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CCTV Video Of Firing Outside Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Home Surfaces Online. Watch

A CCTV recording of the gunfire outside YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav’s residence has now surfaced on social media, showing masked assailants opening fire in the early hours of Sunday.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 03:58 PM (IST)
Video of firing outside Elvish Yadav's house

The footage, which is being widely shared online, captures two men stopping outside Yadav’s Sector 57 home around 5:30 am and firing multiple rounds before fleeing the scene. Over two dozen bullets were discharged, damaging glass doors and windows on the first floor. Yadav, who lives on the upper floors, was not present when the attack took place. No injuries were reported.

Bhau gang takes responsibility of the firing

Soon after the firing, a social media post appeared claiming responsibility. Featuring an image of two guns and the text “BHAU GANG SINCE 2020,” the post alleged that the attack was carried out by gangsters Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuria, reportedly based overseas. The message accused Yadav of promoting illegal betting apps.

"Greetings to all. Today, a shooting took place at ELVISH YADAV's house. It was carried out by NEERAJ FARIDPUR and BHAU RITOLIYA. Today we have made our presence known. He has destroyed a lot of homes by promoting illegal betting apps. It is a warning to all such insects on social media, like Elvish Yadav. Whoever promotes these apps, be aware, a call or a bullet could come at any time. Stay alert [sic]," the Instagram post read.

The same gang had earlier taken responsibility for a similar firing at the car of singer-rapper Rahul Fazilpura in July.

Read the full story here

Elvish Yadav's family on firing incident

Speaking to reporters, Yadav’s father said the family had received no prior warning. "We were sleeping when the attackers came on a motorcycle. One sat on the bike, while the other two stepped down and opened fire. They fired around 25–30 rounds and fled. Elvish did not receive any threats before the incident. He is currently out of the city for work," he said.

Police have begun scrutinising CCTV footage from the neighbourhood and stated that legal proceedings are underway. A formal complaint is awaited before the probe moves forward.

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 03:58 PM (IST)
Elvish Yadav
