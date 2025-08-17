Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bhau Gang Claims Responsibility For Firing Outside Elvish Yadav's Gurugram Residence

A social media post has claimed responsibility for the firing outside the Gurugram residence of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav, linking the attack to overseas gangsters Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuria.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 02:16 PM (IST)
Bhau Gang takes responsibility for firing at Elvish Yadav's house

The post, featuring a graphic with two guns and the text “BHAU GANG SINCE 2020”, accused Yadav of promoting illegal betting apps. It further identified Portugal-based fugitive Himanshu Bhau as the leader of the gang.

"Greetings to all. Today, a shooting took place at ELVISH YADAV's house. It was carried out by NEERAJ FARIDPUR and BHAU RITOLIYA. Today we have made our presence known. He has destroyed a lot of homes by promoting illegal betting apps. It is a warning to all such insects on social media, like Elvish Yadav. Whoever promotes these apps, be aware, a call or a bullet could come at any time. Stay alert [sic]," the post read.

This is not the first such claim from the Bhau gang — in July, one of its associates also took credit for a similar firing incident targeting the vehicle of singer-rapper Rahul Fazilpura.

Firing at Elvish Yadav's house

Earlier on Sunday, Gurugram Police confirmed that three masked men on motorcycles opened fire outside Yadav’s Sector 57 residence around 5:30 am, discharging over two dozen rounds. The bullets pierced the first floor of the house, damaging windows and glass doors. Yadav, who stays on the upper floors, was out of town during the incident. No casualties were reported.

"Three masked miscreants opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav at around 5.30 am. More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time," said Sandeep Kumar, PRO, Gurugram Police was quoted as saying by India Today.

Yadav’s father also confirmed the family had not received any prior warning. "We were sleeping when the attackers came on a motorcycle. One sat on the bike, while the other two stepped down and opened fire. They fired around 25–30 rounds and fled. Elvish did not receive any threats before the incident. He is currently out of the city for work," he told reporters.

Police teams are reviewing CCTV footage from the locality. Officials said legal proceedings are underway and further investigation will follow once a formal complaint is filed.

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 02:16 PM (IST)
