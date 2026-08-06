CBFC Clears Awarapan 2 With U/A 16+ Rating: Violence, Drug Scenes Edited Out

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has crossed an important milestone ahead of its theatrical release after receiving clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the sequel was approved only after several modifications, including edits to violent scenes, removal of certain offensive words, and the addition of mandatory health disclaimers. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film has been awarded a U/A 16+ certificate following the changes. The certification comes just days before the makers unveil the trailer, adding to the anticipation surrounding one of the year's most-awaited Hindi film sequels among cinema lovers.

Awarapan 2 CBFC Clearance

According to Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC granted Awarapan 2 a U/A 16+ certificate after recommending several changes. The board asked the makers to include disclaimers related to drugs and child trafficking, along with mandatory anti-drug and anti-smoking messages wherever such scenes appear.

The certification was issued on August 5 after the required edits were completed. Several offensive words were removed from both the film's audio and subtitles. In addition, one lengthy violent sequence in the second half was reduced by nearly half, while three other highly violent scenes were removed entirely. A scene showing drug abuse through snorting was also deleted.

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Following these edits, the film's final runtime stands at 2 hours, 20 minutes and 20 seconds. Overall, the CBFC ordered approximately four minutes of deletions along with 20 seconds of replacement cuts.

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Trailer And Re-Release Plans

The makers have released the Awarapan 2 trailer on August 6. During a recent livestream, Emraan Hashmi also addressed reports surrounding the re-release of the original Awarapan. “I also want to clear up the reports that Awarapan was going to be re-released in July. That’s not the case. The film will definitely be re-released very soon, but it will happen only after Awarapan 2. We’ll announce the exact release timeline soon,” he said.

The trailer presents Shivam's journey through revenge, guilt and redemption while staying true to the emotional core that made the original Awarapan memorable. Emraan Hashmi returns as an older and battle-worn Shivam, a man still haunted by his past. Alongside the emotional drama, the promo offers glimpses of intense action sequences and a music-driven narrative.

The film stars Disha Patani alongside Hashmi, while Shabana Azmi plays Nafisa. The supporting cast includes Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, Anirudh Rawal as Sikandar, Surendar Vicky as Jaideep, Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood and Atul Kumar as Samarth, each playing a significant role in Shivam's latest chapter.

The soundtrack has been created by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Malik, Ankit Sachdev and Wasif Ahmad. Lyrics have been penned by Sayeed Qadri, Rashmi Virag, Akhil Sachdeva and Sachin Singh Chandel. Songs such as Ve Junoon, Yeh Awarapan and Toh Phir Aao have already been released, with more tracks expected before the film's release. The trailer prominently features Tera Mera Rishta, composed by Mithoon and sung by Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma, adding emotional depth to the visuals.

Presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. The sequel is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026, with Pen Marudhar overseeing its theatrical distribution across India.

The 2007 film will return to cinemas after the sequel's release, serving as a lead-in for audiences before revisiting Shivam Pandit's story.

Release And Certification

Awarapan 2 is among the few major Hindi releases this season to receive a U/A 16+ certificate instead of an Adults Only rating. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, with Nitin Kakkar directing and Vishesh Bhatt producing. The sequel is scheduled to release worldwide on August 14, 2026, bringing back Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, one of his most recognised characters.

With its certification now complete and the trailer ready for release, Awarapan 2 is entering the final stage of its promotional campaign as fans await the return of Emraan Hashmi's cult character on the big screen.