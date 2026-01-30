Mayasabha Review: Tumbbad Director Returns With A Gripping Film, Javed Jaffrey Shines

Eight years after Tumbbad, director Rahi Anil Barve returns with Mayasabha: The Hall of Illusions, a film that may belong to a very different world but still explores the dangerous lure of greed. With gold prices soaring, a story centred on the hunt for 40 kilograms of hidden gold is instantly intriguing. Set largely inside a single theatre and driven by just four characters, this 100-minute film keeps viewers engaged throughout. For cinema lovers, Mayasabha is not to be missed.

Javed Jaffrey plays Parameshwar Khanna, once a powerful film producer, now living alone in his long-shut theatre, which he has turned into his home. His son Vasu stays with him and silently bears his father’s anger. Parameshwar harbours deep resentment towards mosquitoes, as he once fell ill with malaria, the time when his unfaithful wife transferred all his property to herself. He constantly carries a smoke machine with him.

Things take a turn when Vasu’s friend Ravoravna and his sister Zeenat learn that Parameshwar has hidden 40 kg of gold inside the theatre. Driven by greed, they arrive to claim it. What follows is best experienced on the big screen.

Film Falls Short Of Tumbbad-Level Expectations

Mayasabha is a well-made and unusual film that shows how four characters can carry an entire narrative. Viewers expecting Tumbbad may be disappointed; this is not that film. However, it presents a strange and interesting world set within a city. The film does have logical gaps, and several questions remain unanswered, but Parameshwar’s riddle-like scenes are entertaining, and the truth behind his character is genuinely surprising. The cinematography stands out, and while the film is unconventional, it rewards those who appreciate cinema beyond formulas.

Javed Jaffrey is outstanding and proves he cannot be boxed into one kind of role. His character has many layers, and he surprises at every turn, easily delivering what can be called the best performance of his career. Mohammad Samad’s role feels underwritten, but he does well with what he gets. Veena Jamkar impresses in a negative role and deserves more opportunities in Hindi cinema. Deepak Damle fits the part, though there was room for a stronger performance.

Rahi Anil Barve, known for creating dark and complex worlds, handles the story, screenplay, and dialogue himself. His clarity of vision shows in the film’s tight length and detailed framing. While his focus on creativity sometimes comes at the cost of logic, his effort stands out. The film offers the freshness that the box office often lacks.

Mayasabha Review: Final Verdict

The art direction is one of the film’s strongest elements. Parameshwar’s theatre almost feels like a character in itself. The production design is so detailed that the viewer’s attention often shifts from the actors to the objects around them. The background score also adds effectively to the mood.

Mayasabha is a unique cinematic experience with strong performances, led by a brilliant Javed Jaffrey. Despite minor flaws, it is an engaging and rewarding watch for true cinema lovers.

Rating: 3.5 stars