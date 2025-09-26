Bigg Boss 19 Makers Eye Ashneer Grover As Wildcard Contestant, His Reply Goes Viral

Indian entrepreneur and reality TV personality Ashneer Grover, known for Shark Tank India and currently hosting the streaming reality show Rise & Fall, has reportedly received an offer to join Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard contestant.

Makers of Bigg Boss 19 Reach Out to Ashneer

The offer came from Rohit Gupta, Senior Casting Coordinator of the show, and was shared by Ashneer himself on Instagram Stories on Friday.

The email highlighted Ashneer’s “dynamic personality, engaging social media presence, and unique appeal,” stating that he was a “strong candidate for this exciting role.” It mentioned that as a wildcard contestant, Ashneer would enter the Bigg Boss house mid-season, bringing “fresh energy and perspective” to the show, which continues to captivate audiences with its mix of drama, entertainment, and human connection.

Ashneer’s Social Media Reaction

While it is unclear whether Ashneer has formally responded to the offer, he shared a screenshot of the email on his Instagram, accompanied by a humorous caption: “Haha! Salman bhai se pooch le !! Mai to free ho jaaunga tab tak. Ye 'mail merge' kisi ki to naukri khayega (Haha! Ask Salman bhai! I'll be free by then. This 'mail merge' is going to take someone's job).”

Ashneer referred to the timing of his hosting duties on Rise & Fall, suggesting that he would be available by the time the wildcard entry opportunity arises.

History with Salman Khan

Ashneer and Salman share a history from Bigg Boss 18, when Ashneer appeared as a guest during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode. During that appearance, Salman confronted Ashneer over remarks he had made previously on a podcast. Ashneer had claimed that he was denied a photo with Salman and alleged that he had negotiated Salman’s fee for a brand ambassadorship with BharatPe, reducing it from INR 7.5 crore to INR 4.5 crore. Salman challenged some of these claims, saying he didn’t even remember meeting Ashneer. Ashneer later responded, accusing Salman of creating “unnecessary drama” and insisting that his public comments were exaggerated but not demeaning.