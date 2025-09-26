FIR Against Pawan Kalyan Fans In Bengaluru Over OG Screening Celebrations

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaFIR Against Pawan Kalyan Fans In Bengaluru Over OG Screening Celebrations

Bengaluru Police booked Pawan Kalyan’s fans for erecting a stage and DJ system outside Sandhya Theatre during a paid preview of OG.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The release of Pawan Kalyan’s latest action drama OG sparked massive fan celebrations across India, but one such event in Bengaluru has now led to police action. An FIR has been registered against the actor’s fans for organising celebrations outside a theatre without permission.

Pawan Kalyan fans' Unauthorised stage and DJ setup

The incident took place during a paid preview of OG at Sandhya Theatre in Madiwala. According to police officials, a group of Pawan Kalyan fans erected a stage and arranged a DJ system to mark the occasion. The setup was done without obtaining the necessary permissions from authorities. After receiving a tip-off, police rushed to the spot, dismantled the stage, and seized the loudspeakers that had been installed.

Clash with Kannada outfit

The celebrations drew opposition from members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada organisation, who objected to the activities outside the theatre. Their intervention created tensions in the area, but timely action by the police helped prevent the situation from escalating further.

OG storms the box office

Despite this setback, OG has enjoyed a thunderous start at the box office. Directed by Sujeeth, the film stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead, with Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj playing key roles. The film, also titled They Call Him OG, is an action-packed entertainer that recorded a staggering ₹90 crore on its opening day, setting new benchmarks for Telugu cinema.

Across India, fans celebrated the release with processions, cut-outs, and social gatherings. While most of these events remained peaceful, the Bengaluru incident shows the intensity of fan culture around Pawan Kalyan and the challenges it can pose for law enforcement during major film releases.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 11:03 AM (IST)
