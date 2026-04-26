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HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted: Khushi Kapoor, Sooraj Pancholi Turn Heads At High-Profile Party

ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Khushi Kapoor, Sooraj Pancholi Turn Heads At High-Profile Party

Celebrities Khushi Kapoor, Kate Sharma, Sooraj Pancholi and several other familiar faces were spotted arriving in style at the MVM Party, turning heads with glamorous looks and lively appearances.

By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Celebrities Khushi Kapoor, Kate Sharma, Sooraj Pancholi and several other familiar faces were spotted arriving in style at the MVM Party, turning heads with glamorous looks and lively appearances.

Star-studded night at Vedant Mahajan’s MVM party as Khushi Kapoor, Kate Sharma, Sooraj Pancholi and others dazzle in style.

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Orhan Awatramani was spotted sporting a cap and a black designer T-shirt, flashing a smile as he confidently posed for the paparazzi cameras.
Orhan Awatramani was spotted sporting a cap and a black designer T-shirt, flashing a smile as he confidently posed for the paparazzi cameras.
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Mishka, daughter of Mohit Kamboj, was also spotted at Vedant Mahajan’s MVM party, smiling and posing for the paparazzi in a casual look featuring blue jeans paired with a sleeveless top.
Mishka, daughter of Mohit Kamboj, was also spotted at Vedant Mahajan’s MVM party, smiling and posing for the paparazzi in a casual look featuring blue jeans paired with a sleeveless top.
Published at : 26 Apr 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sooraj Pancholi Bollywood Celebs Khushi Kapoor Paparazzi Orry Celeb Style Bollywood Party. Vedant Mahajan Kate Sharma Agasthya Bose Roy Mishka Kamboj

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