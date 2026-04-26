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ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Khushi Kapoor, Sooraj Pancholi Turn Heads At High-Profile Party
Celebrities Khushi Kapoor, Kate Sharma, Sooraj Pancholi and several other familiar faces were spotted arriving in style at the MVM Party, turning heads with glamorous looks and lively appearances.
Star-studded night at Vedant Mahajan’s MVM party as Khushi Kapoor, Kate Sharma, Sooraj Pancholi and others dazzle in style.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Khushi Kapoor, Sooraj Pancholi Turn Heads At High-Profile Party
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor Raise The Glam Quotient With Head-Turning Looks
Nayanima Basu
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