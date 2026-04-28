Rupali Ganguly Subtly Criticises Alia Bhatt For Milan Fashion Week Outfit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rupali Ganguly shared a video criticizing Alia Bhatt's fashion choices.

Video questions Gucci's use of animal-derived leather products.

Creator alleges Bhatt's outfit and bag used baby cow skin.

Video highlights irony with Bhatt's animal welfare initiative, Coexist.

Rupali Ganguly, best known for her role in Anupamaa, reshared a video on her Instagram Stories on April 27 that criticised Alia Bhatt’s appearance at Milan Fashion Week. While she did not add any caption of her own, many interpreted the repost as a subtle sign that she agreed with the criticism.

Video Questions Alia Bhatt’s Fashion Choices

The viral video primarily focused on Alia Bhatt’s association with luxury label Gucci, for which she serves as a global brand ambassador.

In the video, a creator, Sai Lohith, questioned the ethics behind certain luxury fashion materials, alleging that the outfit worn by the actor involved leather sourced from very young animals.

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“This is everything Alia Bhatt wore for Gucci as the Gucci Brand Ambassador at Milan Fashion Week. She adorned an FW26 car coat along with pointed kitten heels and completed the look with a classic 1955 variant horsebit handbag. Can you see something common in all this? They're all black, yes, but they're also all made of the same material. Check out the material. Yeah, they're all leather, made from the skin of baby cows,” the creator said.

Another reference made in the video was to the Gucci Horsebit 1955 Bag, which the creator argued represents the broader use of animal-derived materials in high fashion.

He added, “The handbag is called the Gucci Horsebit 1955 Shoulder Bag. Can you see that metal design? It's called a horsebit. Do you know what that is? It's a metal piece placed inside a horse's mouth to control them through pressure and pain. Their mouth tissue is extremely sensitive, filled with blood vessels and nerves. It's painful. The horse literally moves by pulling away from the bit because they want to escape the pressure and pain. This is how they are dominated and controlled. This is the culture Gucci is representing. This is their legacy.”

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He also pointed out what it described as a contradiction between Alia’s luxury brand endorsements and her own initiative, Coexist, which promotes animal welfare and environmental harmony.

“Everything is just PR. Anything for fame. You only care about fame. Which legacy brand uses my face? How much more money can I make? Do you have even an ounce of morals and ethics?” the creator further said, before asking if this is the legacy she is creating for Raha.

“If this is the idea of your co-existence, then the animals are doomed,” he ended on this note.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai Lohith (@sailohithplsg)

How Did Social Media Users React To The Video?

“Feeling extremely ashamed and guilty after watching this video.I turned vegan when I got my dog but I still use leather goods. Thank you for making this , I will try to be a better person,” commented actress Smriti Khanna.

Another asked, “This is what you’re proudly supporting?”

“Well done! It's not just Alia Bhatt though- most people are unaware how leather is made. It's time we stopped supporting these large brands like Gucci, LV and the like- there's nothing cool about animal abuse. The ironic thing is most vegetarians in India don't consume animals because they think its unethical - BUT carry fancy leather bags that are made from the same animals they're trying to save!” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “Bro I was not aware of it, thanks for this one, it’s heartbreaking. How brutal it is.”