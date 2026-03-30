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Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee tragically passed away at the age of 43 after drowning in the sea at Talsari Beach in Odisha. The tragic incident took place at around 3:30 pm to 4 pm after the shoot wrapped up. Now, a video believed to be his last on set has been going viral on social media. Rahul is survived by his wife, Priyanka Sarkar, and their 13-year-old son, Sahaj.

Rahul Banerjee’s Viral Video

The now-viral video shows Rahul filming a scene for his show Bholebaba Paar Karega. He is seen standing in a green shirt on the set with several cars placed around the shooting location. One of his female co-stars was also present, among others.

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Shortly after this, he entered the sea at Talsari Beach. Many even asked him not to enter the sea; however, he still went ahead. When he did not return for a while, members of the crew became concerned and realised that he was struggling in the water. He was eventually pulled out and rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Wife Requests Privacy

Rahul is survived by his wife, Priyanka Sarkar, and their 13-year-old son, Sahaj. The couple had separated and filed for divorce in 2018 but reportedly reconciled in 2022 for the sake of their child.

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In a statement shared on social media, Priyanka requested privacy for the family during this difficult time.

“This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy. There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together. We kindly urge our friends and colleagues in the media to respect our boundaries, refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace. Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time.”

‘Shame On Us’: Puja Banerjee

Actor Puja Banerjee also reacted strongly, criticising both the media and social media users for circulating images and videos of Rahul’s body. In her post, she wrote, “Shame on media and shame on us public who like the pics of dead people who when alive was an artist and their family’s crying videos.”

She added that both are at fault. “It’s the fault of both the sides. Log dekhte hain islie media dikhati hai.”

“When alive, he was an artist and belonged to the pubic. But when he lost his life, he is someone’s husband, son, brother and most importantly a father. Show some respect people. I request please delete his dead body’s pics and videos.”