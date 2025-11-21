Ariana Grande Tests Positive For COVID, Pulls Out Of Major ‘Wicked: For Good’ Promotions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Los Angeles [US], November 21: Amid the active promotions of 'Wicked: For Good', lead actor and singer Ariana Grande has tested positive for COVID.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ariana shared a picture of herself from her appearance on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' along with a message confirming her positive COVID diagnosis.

"Moments before Covid," she wrote.

The news came just a few days after the singer was seen skipping out on the interviews during the New York premiere of her film. Her 'Wicked' co-star Cynthia Erivo also shared being unwell and having lost her voice.

Meanwhile, Ariana, due to her COVID diagnosis, has pulled out of a taped appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' and is set to miss the Q&A discussions in the coming days, per Variety.

Both Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo tested positive for COVID at separate times during the shooting of the first 'Wicked' film. While Erivo was confirmed positive days before filming 'Defying Gravity', Grande was diagnosed shortly before 'Popular'.

Over the past several days, the actors have been quite busy with the promotions of Jon M Chu's 'Wicked: For Good', his second instalment in Universal's adaptation of the classic book and Broadway play. Ariana is seen portraying the Good Witch, aka Glinda, while Erivo is seen as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

In the sequel, Elphaba is demonised as the Wicked Witch and lives in exile; however, she refuses to give up on her pledge to expose The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum). On the other hand, Glinda has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, now residing at the palace in Emerald City.

'Wicked: For Good' is scheduled to hit theatres on November 21.

