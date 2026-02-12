AP Dhillon Faces Flak For ‘Lip-Syncing’ Song During Live Performance On Kapil Sharma Show

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentAP Dhillon Faces Flak For ‘Lip-Syncing’ Song During Live Performance On Kapil Sharma Show

AP Dhillon performed a song on The Great Indian Kapil Show, but several viewers accused him of lip-syncing instead of singing live, as the episode seemed to suggest.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Punjabi Singer AP Dhillon and stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi appeared on Season 4’s eighth episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, where the singer performed one of his hit tracks. However, the rendition left several viewers disappointed as they pointed out that the 33-year-old singer wasn’t performing live and was instead lip-syncing. Some even mocked him, saying he couldn’t “lip-sync” properly either.

AP Dhillon On The Kapil Sharma Show

During the episode, Sunil Grover turned one of AP’s songs into a comic rendition. Following this, host Kapil Sharma requested AP Dhillon to sing a few lines from one of his songs.

“Inhone Gaane ki parody karke kaan kharab kar die hain hamare. Detox karna padega. Uske lie paaji ko apna original gaana padega [They’ve ruined our ears by turning the song into a parody. Now we’ll need a detox, and for that, paaji will have to sing his original song],” Kapil Sharma said during the show. 

The singer then started performing his song “live” as the audience enjoyed it. However, many Reddit users were unconvinced and accused him of lip-syncing. 

Watch The Video Below:

Horrible attempt at pretending to sing live 😂
by u/Former_Mail776 in BollyBlindsNGossip

One Reddit user said, “Dhillon is staring straight into Kapil's soul while singing; he couldn’t even lip sync properly. Poor Kapil is horrified!”

“Kapil almost stopped breathing,” pointed out another. 

A third posted, “They don’t even know how to lip sync?”

“Actually, only big talents can sing without moving lips,” joked yet another. 

A fifth posted, “This was so embarrassing to watch. NGL.”

Many even thought that Grover’s parody version was better than Dhillon’s “lip-synced” performance. “Sunil Grover did better than him,” read a comment. 

Another said, “Sunil rocked, AP shocked.”

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The comedy show features Kapil as the host and also stars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, along with Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh. The upcoming episode will see Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary gracing the couch to promote their upcoming film, O Romeo. The episode will air on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who appeared on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show?

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon and stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi were guests on the eighth episode of Season 4.

What was the audience reaction to AP Dhillon's performance?

Many viewers were disappointed, accusing AP Dhillon of lip-syncing instead of performing live. Some even felt his lip-syncing was not well-executed.

Did anyone else perform on the show?

Yes, Sunil Grover created a comic rendition of one of AP Dhillon's songs, which some viewers found more enjoyable than AP Dhillon's performance.

What is upcoming on The Great Indian Kapil Show?

The next episode will feature Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Avinash Tiwary promoting their film 'O Romeo' and is set to air on February 14th.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
