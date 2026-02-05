‘Clickbait In My Name…’: Anurag Kashyap On Being Named As ‘Bollywood Guy’ In Epstein Files

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Anurag Kashyap has been drawn into the global conversation surrounding the release of documents related to the late Jeffrey Epstein. While verified figures like Bill Gates have publicly shared regrets regarding their past associations, unverified papers now include a mention of a prominent Indian filmmaker.

These notes describe a famous Bollywood director who was allegedly linked to a planned 2017 event in Beijing.

The director saw his name appearing in various social media threads after these unverified documents suggested a famous Bollywood personality was expected at that Beijing gathering. When HT City reached out for a statement, Kashyap quickly dismissed the narrative.

He explained that as a public figure, he receives nearly 15 invitations to speak at various global events every month. "I rarely respond," he stated, adding a definitive geographical clarification: "Also, I have never been to Beijing in my life!"

Kashyap noted that the nature of the mentions felt like "some random email," describing the situation as self-explanatory. He suggested that sensational headlines using his name often gain more traction than his cinematic work.

Context of the Epstein Files

The release of over three million documents by the Department of Justice has placed many international figures under the microscope. While some interactions mentioned in the files are substantial, others involve individuals who were merely proposed as guests or speakers for workshops on topics like technology and Buddhism.

Kashyap’s name appears in exchanges between individuals such as Gino Yu and Giuseppe Bersani, who were discussing "cool people" to invite to events in Shanghai and Cuba. There remains no evidence that Kashyap ever accepted these invitations or met with Epstein.

The files released by the Department of Justice contain millions of pages of documents, including many that involve logistics for workshops or conferences that never took place.

In this instance, the emails appear to be discussions between third parties regarding potential guests for events in China and Cuba. There is no evidence suggesting Kashyap accepted any invitation or had any direct interaction with Epstein.

As the conversation around these files continues, Kashyap’s firm denial serves as a reminder to approach unverified digital leaks with a high degree of caution.