Pooja Batra Faced Rejection As Her Height Made Male Co-Stars Appear Shorter On Screen

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modern technology now helps manage actor height differences.

Both short and tall Bollywood actors face many challenges, including rejection from many films. Actress Pooja Batra recently shared her experiences in the industry, recounting the difficulties she faced due to her height. She also explained that many leading men looked smaller than her, which is why she is deliberately portrayed as smaller in films.

What Sangeeta Bijlani Once Told Pooja?

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Pooja revealed that Sangeeta Bijlani once told her, "It's hard for you to get a chance in films because you're tall." This deeply saddened Pooja, who considered Sangeeta her idol. She said that she always gave her best in every role, but her height made many leading men uncomfortable. This led to her losing out on many good films. However, she paved the way for taller actresses like Sushmita Sen and Deepika Padukone.

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Salman Would Tell Pooja To Wear Heels

She also recalled her film legacy, explaining that she was often dressed in clothing that made her appear shorter. In close-up shots, she had to stand bent over or with her legs crossed to make the hero appear taller. Even in Hollywood, tall actresses struggle, which is why she respects actresses like Charlize Theron and Naomi Watts.

Pooja revealed that Salman Khan had no problem with her height or heels. When she was working with him on the film "Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye," he would tell her to wear heels, "I don't mind." However, these things have become more modern in Bollywood. Technology today allows actors to portray themselves in different ways.

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Pooja won Miss India International in 1993. After this, she became a top model and appeared in several films. She gave stellar performances in films like Jodi No. 1, Nayak: The Real Hero, and Talaash: The Hunt Begins.