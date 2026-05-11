Desi Bling Trailer OUT: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Enter Dubai’s Glam World

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash star in

Series explores elite Dubai desi social circles and their dynamics.

Features billionaires, luxury, and unexpected relationships among personalities.

Blend of reality and fiction promises drama and viewer engagement.

Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are set to feature in Netflix's reality series "Desi Bling", which will stream on May 20.

Set in one of Dubai’s most elite desi social circles, the series follows Kundrra and Prakash as they step into a dazzling world of billionaires, brunches, Birkin bags, and bigger egos- where fitting in is far more complicated than it looks, according to a press release.

Kundrra said the series allowed him and Prakash to step into the world that’s completely different from anything they have done earlier.

“'Desi Bling' gave Tejasswi and me a chance to step into a world that’s completely different from anything we’ve done before. Yes, there’s glamour and luxury, but what really surprised us were the relationships, personalities, and dynamics within this circle. It’s exciting, unpredictable, and very real in many ways. We’re excited for audiences across the world to experience this journey with us on Netflix," he said in a statement.

Prakash said, “This show has been such a special journey for me. It’s a beautiful window into the glistening world of Dubai, but at the same time, it has all the elements of classic desi masala. Also it's very different from anything I’ve done in the past because rarely do you see such a blend of reality with fiction.

"There are emotions, relationships, drama- all of which are bound to keep the viewers hooked. I’m grateful to Netflix and Mazen Laham for taking such a keen interest in our lives," she added.

It is produced by Different Productions.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)