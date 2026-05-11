Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDesi Bling Trailer OUT: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Enter Dubai’s Glam World

Desi Bling Trailer OUT: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Enter Dubai’s Glam World

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are set to star in Netflix’s Desi Bling, offering a glimpse into Dubai’s elite desi circle filled with luxury, drama, and complex relationships.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 May 2026 05:34 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash star in
  • Series explores elite Dubai desi social circles and their dynamics.
  • Features billionaires, luxury, and unexpected relationships among personalities.
  • Blend of reality and fiction promises drama and viewer engagement.

Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are set to feature in Netflix's reality series "Desi Bling", which will stream on May 20.

Set in one of Dubai’s most elite desi social circles, the series follows Kundrra and Prakash as they step into a dazzling world of billionaires, brunches, Birkin bags, and bigger egos- where fitting in is far more complicated than it looks, according to a press release.

Kundrra said the series allowed him and Prakash to step into the world that’s completely different from anything they have done earlier.

“'Desi Bling' gave Tejasswi and me a chance to step into a world that’s completely different from anything we’ve done before. Yes, there’s glamour and luxury, but what really surprised us were the relationships, personalities, and dynamics within this circle. It’s exciting, unpredictable, and very real in many ways. We’re excited for audiences across the world to experience this journey with us on Netflix," he said in a statement.

Prakash said, “This show has been such a special journey for me. It’s a beautiful window into the glistening world of Dubai, but at the same time, it has all the elements of classic desi masala. Also it's very different from anything I’ve done in the past because rarely do you see such a blend of reality with fiction.

"There are emotions, relationships, drama- all of which are bound to keep the viewers hooked. I’m grateful to Netflix and Mazen Laham for taking such a keen interest in our lives," she added.

It is produced by Different Productions.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new reality series starring Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash called?

The new reality series starring Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash is called

What is the setting of

The series is set in one of Dubai's most elite desi social circles, featuring billionaires and luxury.

What can viewers expect from

Viewers can expect a dazzling world of luxury, complex relationships, and unpredictable dynamics, blended with classic desi masala.

Published at : 11 May 2026 05:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Kundrra TEJASSWI PRAKASH Desi Bling
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Kubbra Sait Credits Salman Khan For Making Her Role In 'Ready' Memorable
Kubbra Sait Credits Salman Khan For Making Her Role In 'Ready' Memorable
Celebrities
Desi Bling Trailer OUT: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Enter Dubai’s Glam World
Desi Bling Trailer OUT: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Enter Dubai’s Glam World
Celebrities
WATCH: Trisha Krishnan Mobbed Outside Venue After Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu CM
WATCH: Trisha Krishnan Mobbed Outside Venue After Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu CM
Celebrities
Vijay's 'Poverty' Remark During Oath Taking Sparks Row, Former Classmate Calls Claim 'Bulls***'
Vijay's 'Poverty' Remark During Oath Taking Sparks Row, Former Classmate Calls Claim 'Bulls***'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Ghaziabad Wedding Sparks Debate Over Massive Dowry Worth Crores in Luxury Gifts
Breaking: Gulf tensions rise as Iran–US standoff deepens over Strait of Hormuz crisis
Breaking: Pakistan-Made Fan Found in UP Madrasa, Police Launch Probe in Kushinagar Case Under UP
Breaking: Chandranath Rath Murder Accused Produced in Bengal Court Under Tight Security
Breaking: CM Suvendu Adhikari Clears Ayushman Bharat, Bengal Border Fencing Push
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Annie Sharma
Annie Sharma
OPINION | Is Your Mother's Day Gift Secretly Telling Her To Stay In The Kitchen?
Opinion
Embed widget