‘Anti-Pakistan’: After Dhurandhar, Border 2 Also Denied Release In Gulf

Border 2 is denied release in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE due to its “anti-Pakistan” sentiment.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 07:04 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Border 2 is set to hit the silver screen in India on Friday, January 23, but will not get a release across Gulf countries. The film is reportedly being viewed as containing “anti-Pakistan” content. A line from the teaser launch, where Sunny Deol asks, “Aawaz kahan tak jani chahiye?” and others respond with “Lahore tak!” is being cited as indicative of the film’s strong rhetoric towards Pakistan.

Border 2 To Go Dhurandhar Way

Having said that, the film is expected to go the Dhurandhar way. Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster period spy thriller, starring Ranveer Singh, was also denied a release in Gulf countries last month. 

“Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will not be releasing Border 2. By now, it is a given that films perceived as having ‘anti-Pakistan’ content don’t get a release in this belt. Yet, the team of Border 2 did make an attempt, and sadly, their efforts proved futile,” Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

The source added, “One day is left for the release, and the hope is still there that they pass the film, though the possibility seems remote.”

“…The makers of Border 2 are not losing sleep over it, as they are aware that if the film manages to strike a chord with moviegoers, the sky would be the limit in terms of its collections. Even Dhurandhar excelled at the ticket window, and the money lost due to no release in the UAE/GCC belt didn’t matter,” the source continued, adding, “Hopefully, Border 2 will go the same way.”

Border 2 Box Office Prediction

Advance bookings for Border 2 opened in India on Wednesday, with under 2 lakh tickets sold for its opening day. According to Sacnilk, the film’s Day 1 advance booking gross touched ₹5.75 crore as of 9 AM on Thursday. The Anurag Singh directorial is selling nearly 4,000 tickets per hour on BookMyShow on Thursday morning, up by 100% since Tuesday. Border 2 is expected to cross Rs 10 crore by midnight.

Anurag Singh’s film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with a U/A 13+ certificate on Wednesday without any cuts to its dialogues or action sequences. However, the certification came with specific changes. The makers have been directed to remove the Indian tricolour from visuals featuring war aircraft, and to rename the warship shown in the film to “Kavach”, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why will Border 2 not be released in Gulf countries?

Border 2 is reportedly being viewed as containing

What specific content in Border 2 suggests an

A line from the teaser launch where Sunny Deol asks,

Has Border 2 received its censor certificate in India?

Yes, Border 2 has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with a U/A 13+ certificate without any cuts to its dialogues or action sequences.

Were there any modifications required for Border 2's release in India?

Yes, the makers were directed to remove the Indian tricolour from visuals featuring war aircraft and rename the warship to "Kavach".

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 07:04 PM (IST)
