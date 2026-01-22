Border 2 Gets UA 13+ With Zero Cuts, Less Violent Than A-Rated Dhurandhar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Sunny Deol’s much-awaited return to the big screen as the face of large-scale Indian war cinema has crossed a crucial milestone. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has officially granted 'Border 2' a UA 13+ certificate with zero cuts, clearing the film for its theatrical release on January 23, 2026, just ahead of Republic Day. The clean certification is being seen as a major boost for the makers, as it allows the sequel’s scale, emotion and intensity to reach audiences without dilution.

CBFC Clearance Locks Release Date

With certification formalities now complete, Border 2 is officially free to march into cinemas during the lucrative Republic Day weekend. The UA 13+ rating places it in contrast with recent big-ticket releases like 'Dhurandhar', which carried an A certificate, potentially giving 'Border 2' a wider family audience. Trade analysts believe this classification could significantly enhance footfalls across single screens and multiplexes alike.

A Mammoth Runtime for a Multi-Front War Epic

One of the most discussed aspects of the certification is the film’s runtime, which has been locked at over three hours. Reports indicate a duration of approximately 3 hours and 16–19 minutes, making it one of the longest mainstream Hindi films in recent years, though still shorter than D'hurandhar', which ran for 3 hours and 34 minutes. The extended length reflects the ambitious narrative canvas of the sequel, which reportedly spans land, air and naval combat, including sequences involving the INS Vikrant.

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' features Sunny Deol alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, supported by a prominent female cast that includes Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana and Anya Singh.

Theatrical Domination Strategy Post-Release

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, distributors are pushing for an aggressive release strategy. Single-screen theatres have reportedly been asked to allocate all shows exclusively to Border 2 for two weeks. Multiplexes are also expected to dedicate a majority of their screens to the film. A source familiar with the plan told the publication, “Border 2 is 3 hours and 19 minutes long. This means that the gap between the two shows in most cinemas would be four hours. Assuming 4 shows of Border 2 are played daily, one can say that even three-screen cinemas will allot all shows to Border 2 and to no other film, provided they follow the directive.”

Advance Buzz and Box Office Expectations

Advance booking trends have already indicated strong audience interest, with industry projections suggesting an opening day net in the range of ₹35–40 crore. With nostalgia around Sandese Aate Hai, Sunny Deol’s war-hero image and the UA rating working in its favour, 'Border 2' is widely expected to emerge as one of the biggest theatrical events of 2026.

'Border 2' is slated to release in theatres on January 23, 2026.