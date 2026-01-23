The upcoming project has been announced with the working title D55. It is a collaboration between Dhanush, director Rajkumar Periasamy, Wunderbar Films, and RTake Studios.
After ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, Dhanush Moves To His Next Big Project ‘D55’
Director Rajkumar Periasamy and Dhanush are collaborating on "D55" - a new project with Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios.
Rajkumar Periasamy, the director of Amaran, has announced his next big project with Dhanush in collaboration with Wunderbar Films. The news comes on the same day Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein premieres on OTT platforms. Fans have been thrilled by the announcement of D55, with the team sharing a post on Thursday featuring Dhanush alongside the crew. The upcoming film will be helmed by Periasamy, marking another exciting collaboration with the superstar.
‘Grand New Beginning,’ Say Makers
Wunderbar Films posted the update on X (formerly Twitter), calling the project a “grand new beginning” and sharing that they are teaming up with R Take Studios for the film.
“D55 - a grand new beginning. Wunderbar Films is happy to associate with RTake Studios for this massive project! Exciting updates loading, soon!” Wunderbar Films wrote on X.
#D55 - a grand new beginning 🌟@wunderbarfilms is happy to associate with @RTakeStudios for this massive project!— Wunderbar Films (@wunderbarfilms) January 22, 2026
Exciting updates loading, soon!@dhanushkraja @Rajkumar_KP @wunderbarfilms @RTakeStudios @Shra2309 @azy905 @theSreyas @sandy_sashr @vishzurams pic.twitter.com/36lNwOLCbn
‘Aligned For A Fresh Start’: Periasamy
Periasamy quoted the post by the production company and said that he is aligned for a fresh start. “D55 aligned for a fresh start with Dhanush sir’s, Wunderbar Films & RTake Studios. Delighted for this collab,” Periasamy wrote on X.
He added, “Moving ahead stronger together with Shraddha Agrawal, Azmat, Sreyas, Sandesh Agrawal, and Vishu Ramaswamy.”
#D55 Aligned for a fresh start with @dhanushkraja sir’s @wunderbarfilms & @RTakeStudios 🙏 Delighted for this collab 💫🌟— Rajkumar Periasamy (@Rajkumar_KP) January 22, 2026
Moving ahead stronger together with @Shra2309 @azy905 @theSreyas @sandy_sashr @vishurams https://t.co/J1OFSQxNM9
Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai, showcases the emotional transformation of its protagonist, Shankar, after a devastating breakup. Next up for Dhanush is Kara, an intense action-thriller by director Vignesh Raja. The film promises a gripping narrative about a man facing the consequences of his past actions while striving to keep his family safe.
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the title of Rajkumar Periasamy's next project with Dhanush?
Who is directing Dhanush's next film?
The next film starring Dhanush will be directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. This marks another collaboration between the director and the superstar.
Which production houses are involved in D55?
D55 is a collaboration between Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. Both production houses shared the announcement on social media.
What did Rajkumar Periasamy say about the new project?
Rajkumar Periasamy expressed his delight for the collaboration, calling it a 'fresh start' with Dhanush, Wunderbar Films, and RTake Studios.