After ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, Dhanush Moves To His Next Big Project ‘D55’

Rajkumar Periasamy, the director of Amaran, has announced his next big project with Dhanush in collaboration with Wunderbar Films. The news comes on the same day Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein premieres on OTT platforms. Fans have been thrilled by the announcement of D55, with the team sharing a post on Thursday featuring Dhanush alongside the crew. The upcoming film will be helmed by Periasamy, marking another exciting collaboration with the superstar.

‘Grand New Beginning,’ Say Makers

Wunderbar Films posted the update on X (formerly Twitter), calling the project a “grand new beginning” and sharing that they are teaming up with R Take Studios for the film.

“D55 - a grand new beginning. Wunderbar Films is happy to associate with RTake Studios for this massive project! Exciting updates loading, soon!” Wunderbar Films wrote on X.

‘Aligned For A Fresh Start’: Periasamy

Periasamy quoted the post by the production company and said that he is aligned for a fresh start. “D55 aligned for a fresh start with Dhanush sir’s, Wunderbar Films & RTake Studios. Delighted for this collab,” Periasamy wrote on X.

He added, “Moving ahead stronger together with Shraddha Agrawal, Azmat, Sreyas, Sandesh Agrawal, and Vishu Ramaswamy.”

Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai, showcases the emotional transformation of its protagonist, Shankar, after a devastating breakup. Next up for Dhanush is Kara, an intense action-thriller by director Vignesh Raja. The film promises a gripping narrative about a man facing the consequences of his past actions while striving to keep his family safe.