After 'Tere Ishk Mein', Dhanush Moves To His Next Big Project 'D55'

After ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, Dhanush Moves To His Next Big Project ‘D55’

Director Rajkumar Periasamy and Dhanush are collaborating on "D55" - a new project with Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rajkumar Periasamy, the director of Amaran, has announced his next big project with Dhanush in collaboration with Wunderbar Films. The news comes on the same day Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein premieres on OTT platforms. Fans have been thrilled by the announcement of D55, with the team sharing a post on Thursday featuring Dhanush alongside the crew. The upcoming film will be helmed by Periasamy, marking another exciting collaboration with the superstar.

‘Grand New Beginning,’ Say Makers

Wunderbar Films posted the update on X (formerly Twitter), calling the project a “grand new beginning” and sharing that they are teaming up with R Take Studios for the film.

“D55 - a grand new beginning. Wunderbar Films is happy to associate with RTake Studios for this massive project! Exciting updates loading, soon!” Wunderbar Films wrote on X. 

‘Aligned For A Fresh Start’: Periasamy

Periasamy quoted the post by the production company and said that he is aligned for a fresh start. “D55 aligned for a fresh start with Dhanush sir’s, Wunderbar Films & RTake Studios. Delighted for this collab,” Periasamy wrote on X.

He added, “Moving ahead stronger together with Shraddha Agrawal, Azmat, Sreyas, Sandesh Agrawal, and Vishu Ramaswamy.”

Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai, showcases the emotional transformation of its protagonist, Shankar, after a devastating breakup. Next up for Dhanush is Kara, an intense action-thriller by director Vignesh Raja. The film promises a gripping narrative about a man facing the consequences of his past actions while striving to keep his family safe.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the title of Rajkumar Periasamy's next project with Dhanush?

The upcoming project has been announced with the working title D55. It is a collaboration between Dhanush, director Rajkumar Periasamy, Wunderbar Films, and RTake Studios.

Who is directing Dhanush's next film?

The next film starring Dhanush will be directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. This marks another collaboration between the director and the superstar.

Which production houses are involved in D55?

D55 is a collaboration between Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. Both production houses shared the announcement on social media.

What did Rajkumar Periasamy say about the new project?

Rajkumar Periasamy expressed his delight for the collaboration, calling it a 'fresh start' with Dhanush, Wunderbar Films, and RTake Studios.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
Dhanush
