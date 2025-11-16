Aditi Rao Hydari Warns Fans About WhatsApp Impersonator Misusing Her Name

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentAditi Rao Hydari Warns Fans About WhatsApp Impersonator Misusing Her Name

Aditi Rao Hydari alerted fans about a WhatsApp impersonator using her photos to solicit photoshoots. She clarified that she doesn't contact people directly and urged caution.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who recently appeared in the streaming series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has raised an alarm after discovering that someone has been impersonating her on WhatsApp. She took swift action by addressing the issue publicly through her Instagram handle.

Aditi Rao Hydari Flags WhatsApp Impersonation

On Saturday, the actress shared a note on Instagram along with the WhatsApp details of the person pretending to be her.

She wrote, “I wanted to flag something that a few people brought to my notice today. Someone has been pretending to be me on WhatsApp, using my pictures and messaging photographers about ‘photoshoots’. It isn't me. I don't reach out like this, and I don't use any personal number for work. Everything always goes through my team.”

She added, “Please be careful and don't engage with that number. If you come across anything odd, just let my team know. Thank you to all those who have my back and are so protective and kind.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

A Quiet Weekend With Furry Friends

While her Saturday came with an unexpected challenge, Aditi had enjoyed a wholesome weekend last month with her furry companions. She posted a series of photos on Instagram, showing her playing with dogs.

Appreciating those who rescue and care for animals, she wrote, “Sundays are for cuddles and squishes (red heart emoji) More power to these incredibly inspiring humans for rescuing and looking after these furry babies (sic). Tight slaps to evil humans who abandon them, torture them and behave like demons...@thepetcafehyd (red heart emoji) @devenshopesociety Thank you Malli poo and mumsie pie for taking me there! @mallikareddyg”.

Honouring Heritage: The Wanaparthy Saree Revival

Recently, Aditi also celebrated the revival of the historic Wanaparthy saree, calling it a tribute to her royal roots. Coming from the royal family of Wanaparthy in Telangana, she shared her pride and gratitude on social media while highlighting the significance of the restored weave.

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aditi Rao Hydari
Read more
