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Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi High Court, while hearing actor Rajpal Yadav’s cheque bounce case, said that since he has deposited a substantial amount, he will not be sent back to jail. The court also told Yadav that the next hearing will not be postponed and that the matter will be heard and decided. The next hearing has been scheduled for March 30.

During the proceedings, Yadav’s lawyer informed the court that a plea for regular bail has been filed, as the interim bail granted earlier is set to expire today. The counsel added that Rs 4.25 crore has already been paid to Murli Projects Private Limited, and a demand draft of Rs 25 lakh is being submitted today.

The court also questioned Yadav about the loan, to which he admitted that he had indeed taken it. The judge remarked that he had been given multiple opportunities earlier to repay the amount but had failed to do so.

Yadav responded by referring to a 2016 order, stating that he was asked to repay Rs 10.40 crore. He claimed that he had submitted documents related to a Rs 28 crore property belonging to a friend. He further said that he had already paid part of the amount, but the opposing party allegedly refused to accept the remaining payment and instead sought his imprisonment.

He added that after going to jail, the situation worsened financially, claiming losses related to a film project where Rs 22 crore was invested, leading to significant losses.

The court then told him that this was a final opportunity, if he repays the dues, the case could be closed. Otherwise, arguments would proceed on merit.