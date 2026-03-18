No, Rajpal Yadav will not be sent back to jail because he has deposited a substantial amount. The court has scheduled the next hearing for March 30 to decide the matter.
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi High Court Grants Relief To Actor, Next Hearing On March 30
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: The Delhi High Court granted Rajpal Yadav relief from jail after he made substantial payments and will hear the case again on March 30.
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi High Court, while hearing actor Rajpal Yadav’s cheque bounce case, said that since he has deposited a substantial amount, he will not be sent back to jail. The court also told Yadav that the next hearing will not be postponed and that the matter will be heard and decided. The next hearing has been scheduled for March 30.
During the proceedings, Yadav’s lawyer informed the court that a plea for regular bail has been filed, as the interim bail granted earlier is set to expire today. The counsel added that Rs 4.25 crore has already been paid to Murli Projects Private Limited, and a demand draft of Rs 25 lakh is being submitted today.
The court also questioned Yadav about the loan, to which he admitted that he had indeed taken it. The judge remarked that he had been given multiple opportunities earlier to repay the amount but had failed to do so.
Yadav responded by referring to a 2016 order, stating that he was asked to repay Rs 10.40 crore. He claimed that he had submitted documents related to a Rs 28 crore property belonging to a friend. He further said that he had already paid part of the amount, but the opposing party allegedly refused to accept the remaining payment and instead sought his imprisonment.
He added that after going to jail, the situation worsened financially, claiming losses related to a film project where Rs 22 crore was invested, leading to significant losses.
The court then told him that this was a final opportunity, if he repays the dues, the case could be closed. Otherwise, arguments would proceed on merit.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Will Rajpal Yadav be sent back to jail for the cheque bounce case?
How much money has Rajpal Yadav paid towards the bounced cheque?
Rajpal Yadav's lawyer informed the court that Rs 4.25 crore has already been paid to Murli Projects Private Limited. A demand draft of Rs 25 lakh is also being submitted.
What is the total amount Rajpal Yadav was asked to repay?
Rajpal Yadav stated that a 2016 order asked him to repay Rs 10.40 crore. He also mentioned submitting documents for a friend's property worth Rs 28 crore.
What did the court tell Rajpal Yadav about repaying the dues?
The court stated this is a final opportunity. If he repays the dues, the case could be closed; otherwise, arguments will proceed on merit.