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Assembly Elections 2026

(Source:  Matrize | *Exit polls are projections; official results on May 4, 2026)
HomeElection‘You Will Be Killed’: Voter’s Complaint Sparks Heavy Security Crackdown In South 24 Parganas

‘You Will Be Killed’: Voter’s Complaint Sparks Heavy Security Crackdown In South 24 Parganas

According to the complaint, the voter alleged that after voting, he was threatened and told, “If you enter the house, you will be killed.”

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 06:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Central forces deployed after voter alleged death threats post-voting.
  • Security forces dispersed gatherings, enforced two-person limit at offices.
  • Over 100 jawans, marksman vehicles increased security presence.

Central forces launched heightened security operations in South 24 Parganas after a voter alleged he was threatened with death after casting his vote and lodged a complaint directly with the observer.

According to the complaint, the voter alleged that after voting, he was threatened and told, “If you enter the house, you will be killed.”

The frightened voter approached the observer and reported the matter.

Security Forces Move Into Action

Following the complaint, central forces moved into action mode, with the IG of the CRPF present on the ground.

ALSO READ | Exit Poll 2026 LIVE: All Eyes On 6:30 PM Projections Across Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry

Gatherings at multiple locations were dispersed after officials reiterated that no more than two people would be allowed at camp offices. Extra persons present at these locations were removed.

A large number of central force personnel were seen patrolling roads in Basanti.

More Than 100 Jawans Deployed

More than 100 jawans were deployed in the area as part of the intensified security response.

Marksman vehicles were also brought in. The special armoured vehicles are used in anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Observer Ajay Pal Sharma Oversees Operations

IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, brought in from Uttar Pradesh and serving as police observer for South 24 Parganas, was seen supervising operations on polling day.

He had recently said, “If anyone tries to create any kind of problem, he will be given a proper treatment.”

Sharma was seen accompanied by a large contingent of central forces during the operation.

Central Forces Remove Excess Persons From Camp Office

Jawans visited the Trinamool camp office and informed those present that more than two people could not remain there at one time.

Those exceeding the limit were removed from the premises.

Senior Officials Review Security Arrangements

Central forces remained deployed across districts to ensure free and fair polling.

DG, CRPF GP Singh supervised operations in Diamond Harbour, South 24 Parganas, and held a meeting with IPS officer and Special Police Observer Ajay Pal Sharma.

DG, BSF Praveen Kumar also visited Noapara after travelling to North 24 Parganas, where he reviewed the arrangements made by central forces.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted heightened security operations in South 24 Parganas?

Heightened security operations were launched after a voter alleged death threats following his vote and lodged a complaint with the observer.

What actions were taken by the central forces?

Central forces dispersed gatherings, removed excess persons from camp offices, deployed over 100 jawans, and brought in marksman vehicles.

Who is overseeing the security operations in South 24 Parganas?

IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, the police observer for South 24 Parganas, is supervising the operations on polling day.

Were senior officials involved in reviewing security arrangements?

Yes, the DG of CRPF and DG of BSF supervised operations and reviewed security arrangements in various locations within the district.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 06:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Election Corner Voter Complaint Voter Threatened Security Crackdown
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