The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the May 4 election, ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule.
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(Source: ECI/ABP News)
West Bengal Results: Abhishek Banerjee Accepts Verdict, Flags Counting Concerns
BJP ends TMC’s 15-year rule in West Bengal. Abhishek Banerjee accepts verdict but flags slow counting, EVM discrepancies, and urges agents to stay. Mamata may meet Governor.
- Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule ends as BJP claims majority.
- TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accepts defeat, questions counting speed.
Before You Go
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the May 4 election in West Bengal?
What did Abhishek Banerjee say about the election results?
Abhishek Banerjee accepted the defeat, stating that everyone must accept the people's verdict. He also raised concerns about the unusually slow pace of counting.
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