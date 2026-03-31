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HomeElectionBJP Unveils Manifesto For Assam Elections 2026: UCC, Love Jihad Law And Rs 18,000 Cr Flood Plan

BJP Unveils Manifesto For Assam Elections 2026: UCC, Love Jihad Law And Rs 18,000 Cr Flood Plan

Assam Elections 2026: BJP pledges UCC implementation (excluding tribal areas), action against "Love Jihad," and increased welfare for women.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
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Assam Elections 2026: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its manifesto, titled ‘Sankalp Patra’, for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, outlining an ambitious roadmap focused on jobs, welfare expansion, infrastructure and legal reforms.

The manifesto was unveiled in Guwahati in the presence of Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Sarbananda Sonowal, along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Dilip Saikia and other senior leaders.

UCC Promise, Focus on Law and Order

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the party would move forward with implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam, while excluding areas under the Sixth Schedule and Scheduled Tribe (ST) regions.

He also reiterated plans to take stringent action against what he described as “Love Jihad”, signalling a continued focus on law-and-order issues as part of the party’s electoral pitch.

Jobs, Flood Control and Infrastructure Push

Sarma announced that the BJP aims to generate two lakh jobs over the next five years. He also highlighted a major financial commitment towards tackling Assam’s recurring flood crisis.

“We will try to make Assam flood-free and, in the first two years, we will spend ₹18,000 crore,” the Chief Minister said.

In addition, the party laid out an expansive infrastructure vision under a “One District, One Institution” model—promising one medical college, one university and one engineering college in every district.

Welfare Expansion: Focus on Women and Households

The manifesto also places strong emphasis on welfare schemes. Sarma said the government plans to provide ₹25,000 as financial assistance in the second phase to existing beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Scheme, while expanding its reach to create 40 lakh “Lakhpati Baideos”.

He further announced a proposed increase in monthly financial support under the Orunodoi scheme, from ₹1,250 to ₹3,000, aimed at boosting household incomes.

Himanta Targets Gaurav Gogoi 

During the event, Sarma also targeted Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, alleging that he should disclose details of properties in Pakistan and Britain, along with bank account information, to the Election Commission of India.

“We have a lot of information,” Sarma claimed, without providing further details.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of the BJP's manifesto for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections?

The BJP's manifesto for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections is titled 'Sankalp Patra'.

What is the BJP's employment generation goal for Assam?

The BJP aims to generate two lakh jobs in Assam over the next five years.

What financial commitment is being made to address Assam's flood crisis?

The BJP plans to spend ₹18,000 crore in the first two years to make Assam flood-free.

What are the key infrastructure promises made in the manifesto?

The manifesto promises one medical college, one university, and one engineering college in every district under the 'One District, One Institution' model.

How does the manifesto propose to expand welfare schemes for women and households?

The manifesto includes financial assistance for women entrepreneurs and aims to create 'Lakhpati Baideos'. It also proposes increasing the monthly support under the Orunodoi scheme.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Assembly Election Assam Election 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Election Corner
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