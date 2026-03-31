BJP Unveils Manifesto For Assam Elections 2026: UCC, Love Jihad Law And Rs 18,000 Cr Flood Plan

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Assam Elections 2026: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its manifesto, titled ‘Sankalp Patra’, for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, outlining an ambitious roadmap focused on jobs, welfare expansion, infrastructure and legal reforms.

The manifesto was unveiled in Guwahati in the presence of Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Sarbananda Sonowal, along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Dilip Saikia and other senior leaders.

UCC Promise, Focus on Law and Order

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the party would move forward with implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam, while excluding areas under the Sixth Schedule and Scheduled Tribe (ST) regions.

He also reiterated plans to take stringent action against what he described as “Love Jihad”, signalling a continued focus on law-and-order issues as part of the party’s electoral pitch.

#WATCH | BJP releases its 'Sankalp Patra' for Assam Elections 2026 in Guwahati, Assam.



Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Sarbananda Sonowal, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP president Dilip Saikia and others present here. pic.twitter.com/M07AOfiSAe — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2026

Jobs, Flood Control and Infrastructure Push

Sarma announced that the BJP aims to generate two lakh jobs over the next five years. He also highlighted a major financial commitment towards tackling Assam’s recurring flood crisis.

“We will try to make Assam flood-free and, in the first two years, we will spend ₹18,000 crore,” the Chief Minister said.

In addition, the party laid out an expansive infrastructure vision under a “One District, One Institution” model—promising one medical college, one university and one engineering college in every district.

Welfare Expansion: Focus on Women and Households

The manifesto also places strong emphasis on welfare schemes. Sarma said the government plans to provide ₹25,000 as financial assistance in the second phase to existing beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Scheme, while expanding its reach to create 40 lakh “Lakhpati Baideos”.

He further announced a proposed increase in monthly financial support under the Orunodoi scheme, from ₹1,250 to ₹3,000, aimed at boosting household incomes.

Himanta Targets Gaurav Gogoi

During the event, Sarma also targeted Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, alleging that he should disclose details of properties in Pakistan and Britain, along with bank account information, to the Election Commission of India.

“We have a lot of information,” Sarma claimed, without providing further details.