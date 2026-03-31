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HomeElectionBJP Announces Fourth Candidate List For West Bengal Elections; Maynaguri Nominee Replaced

BJP Announces Fourth Candidate List For West Bengal Elections; Maynaguri Nominee Replaced

The BJP released its fourth list of 13 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections, replacing one candidate. Polling for the 294-seat assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
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The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its fourth list of 13 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The party has replaced its Maynaguri constituency candidate, fielding Dalim Roy instead of Kaushik Roy.

The BJP has named Girija Shankar Roy from Natabari, Debashish Dhar from Sonarpur Uttar, Ashutosh Barma from Sitai, Shyamal Hati from Howrah Dakshin, Soma Thakur from Bagda, and Debangshu Panda from Falta. 

Uttam Kumar Banik will contest from Mangrahat Purba, Santosh Pathak from Chowrangee, Pradeep Lodha from Garbeta, Piyush Kanti Das from Chandipur, and Arijit Roy from Barabani.

West Bengal Elections 2026 Schedule

West Bengal's 294-seat assembly is set for a high-stakes contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee since 2011, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Polling in the state will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

In the first phase, voting will take place across districts including Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Birbhum, East and West Midnapore, Jalpaiguri, Maldaha, Murshidabad, North and South Dinajpur, West Bardhaman, Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Kalimpong.

The second phase will cover East Bardhaman, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata.

 

 

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many candidates did the BJP announce in their fourth list for the West Bengal Assembly elections?

The Bharatiya Janata Party released its fourth list of 13 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

Has the BJP changed its candidate for the Maynaguri constituency?

Yes, the BJP has replaced its Maynaguri constituency candidate, fielding Dalim Roy instead of Kaushik Roy.

When will polling take place for the West Bengal Assembly elections?

Polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

When is the counting of votes scheduled for the West Bengal elections?

The counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections is scheduled for May 4.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election BJP West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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