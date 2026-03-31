The Bharatiya Janata Party released its fourth list of 13 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.
BJP Announces Fourth Candidate List For West Bengal Elections; Maynaguri Nominee Replaced
The BJP released its fourth list of 13 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections, replacing one candidate. Polling for the 294-seat assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29.
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its fourth list of 13 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The party has replaced its Maynaguri constituency candidate, fielding Dalim Roy instead of Kaushik Roy.
The BJP has named Girija Shankar Roy from Natabari, Debashish Dhar from Sonarpur Uttar, Ashutosh Barma from Sitai, Shyamal Hati from Howrah Dakshin, Soma Thakur from Bagda, and Debangshu Panda from Falta.
Uttam Kumar Banik will contest from Mangrahat Purba, Santosh Pathak from Chowrangee, Pradeep Lodha from Garbeta, Piyush Kanti Das from Chandipur, and Arijit Roy from Barabani.
২০২৬ পশ্চিমবঙ্গ বিধানসভা নির্বাচনের জন্য বিজেপি মনোনীত প্রার্থীদের চতুর্থ তালিকা প্রকাশিত হলো। প্রত্যেককে আন্তরিক শুভেচ্ছা এবং অভিনন্দন।— BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) March 31, 2026
পরিবর্তনের লক্ষ্যে বিজেপি মনোনীত প্রার্থীদের পদ্মফুল চিহ্নে ভোট দিয়ে বিপুল ভোটে জয়যুক্ত করুন। #Vote4poriborton #Vote4BJP pic.twitter.com/YOL6FvvDAQ
West Bengal Elections 2026 Schedule
West Bengal's 294-seat assembly is set for a high-stakes contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee since 2011, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Polling in the state will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.
In the first phase, voting will take place across districts including Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Birbhum, East and West Midnapore, Jalpaiguri, Maldaha, Murshidabad, North and South Dinajpur, West Bardhaman, Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Kalimpong.
The second phase will cover East Bardhaman, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many candidates did the BJP announce in their fourth list for the West Bengal Assembly elections?
Has the BJP changed its candidate for the Maynaguri constituency?
Yes, the BJP has replaced its Maynaguri constituency candidate, fielding Dalim Roy instead of Kaushik Roy.
When will polling take place for the West Bengal Assembly elections?
Polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29.
When is the counting of votes scheduled for the West Bengal elections?
The counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections is scheduled for May 4.