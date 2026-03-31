BJP Announces Fourth Candidate List For West Bengal Elections; Maynaguri Nominee Replaced

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The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its fourth list of 13 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The party has replaced its Maynaguri constituency candidate, fielding Dalim Roy instead of Kaushik Roy.

The BJP has named Girija Shankar Roy from Natabari, Debashish Dhar from Sonarpur Uttar, Ashutosh Barma from Sitai, Shyamal Hati from Howrah Dakshin, Soma Thakur from Bagda, and Debangshu Panda from Falta.

Uttam Kumar Banik will contest from Mangrahat Purba, Santosh Pathak from Chowrangee, Pradeep Lodha from Garbeta, Piyush Kanti Das from Chandipur, and Arijit Roy from Barabani.

West Bengal Elections 2026 Schedule

West Bengal's 294-seat assembly is set for a high-stakes contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee since 2011, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Polling in the state will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

In the first phase, voting will take place across districts including Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Birbhum, East and West Midnapore, Jalpaiguri, Maldaha, Murshidabad, North and South Dinajpur, West Bardhaman, Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Kalimpong.

The second phase will cover East Bardhaman, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata.