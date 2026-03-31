IPL 2026: PBKS vs GT - Predicted Playing XIs For Mullanpur Thriller Today

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IPL 2026: PBKS vs GT - After coming agonizingly close to their maiden title last year, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer are ready to launch their IPL 2026 campaign at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Head coach Ricky Ponting has signaled a shift in strategy, focusing on a more aggressive top-order approach to dismantle the Gujarat Titans pace attack.

For Shubman Gill and his Gujarat Titans (GT), the 2026 season is about reclaiming the dominance that defined their first two years in the league. The Titans have undergone a massive facelift during the off-season, most notably acquiring England's Jos Buttler to form what is arguably the most intimidating opening partnership in T20 history alongside Gill.

Shreyas Iyer Leads a Power-Packed Punjab Lineup

The most significant change in the Punjab camp is the tactical promotion of Australian sensation Cooper Connolly to the number three spot. The 22-year-old left-hander impressed in the pre-season camp and is expected to provide the middle-order stability that Punjab lacked in the 2025 final. To set the platform, the explosive opening duo of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh will continue their partnership, having combined for a staggering strike rate of 175 last season.

In the middle order, captain Shreyas Iyer remains the anchor, allowing the likes of Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh to play their natural game. The inclusion of Marcus Stoinis and Marco Jansen provides the necessary balance, offering both lower-order finishing and extra bowling options. The spin department will be spearheaded by the veteran Yuzvendra Chahal, while Arshdeep Singh will lead the new-ball attack alongside Vyshak Vijayakumar.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Probable XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Vyshak Vijayakumar.

Impact Player Options: Azmatullah Omarzai or Harpreet Brar.

The Buttler-Gill Era Begins for the Titans

The arrival of Jos Buttler allows the Titans to play a much more expansive brand of cricket from the first over. With Sai Sudharsan back at full fitness and batting at number three, the top order looks incredibly solid. The middle order retains its familiar "finisher" core with Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, and Glenn Phillips, ensuring that the Titans can chase down any total on a flat Mullanpur track.

The bowling unit has been completely revamped to add more "firepower" at the death. Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada will share the new ball, while Prasidh Krishna provides the extra bounce that has traditionally troubled batters at this venue. The magician Rashid Khan remains the trump card in the middle overs, supported by the tactical flexibility of Washington Sundar.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Player Options: Sai Kishore or Mohit Sharma.