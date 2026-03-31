Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026: PBKS vs GT - Predicted Playing XIs For Mullanpur Thriller Today

IPL 2026: PBKS vs GT - Predicted Playing XIs For Mullanpur Thriller Today

IPL 2026: PBKS vs GT Predicted Playing 11 - Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings take on Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026. See the latest team news and probable lineups.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IPL 2026: PBKS vs GT - After coming agonizingly close to their maiden title last year, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer are ready to launch their IPL 2026 campaign at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Head coach Ricky Ponting has signaled a shift in strategy, focusing on a more aggressive top-order approach to dismantle the Gujarat Titans pace attack.

For Shubman Gill and his Gujarat Titans (GT), the 2026 season is about reclaiming the dominance that defined their first two years in the league. The Titans have undergone a massive facelift during the off-season, most notably acquiring England's Jos Buttler to form what is arguably the most intimidating opening partnership in T20 history alongside Gill.

Shreyas Iyer Leads a Power-Packed Punjab Lineup

The most significant change in the Punjab camp is the tactical promotion of Australian sensation Cooper Connolly to the number three spot. The 22-year-old left-hander impressed in the pre-season camp and is expected to provide the middle-order stability that Punjab lacked in the 2025 final. To set the platform, the explosive opening duo of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh will continue their partnership, having combined for a staggering strike rate of 175 last season.

In the middle order, captain Shreyas Iyer remains the anchor, allowing the likes of Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh to play their natural game. The inclusion of Marcus Stoinis and Marco Jansen provides the necessary balance, offering both lower-order finishing and extra bowling options. The spin department will be spearheaded by the veteran Yuzvendra Chahal, while Arshdeep Singh will lead the new-ball attack alongside Vyshak Vijayakumar.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Probable XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Vyshak Vijayakumar.
Impact Player Options: Azmatullah Omarzai or Harpreet Brar.

The Buttler-Gill Era Begins for the Titans

The arrival of Jos Buttler allows the Titans to play a much more expansive brand of cricket from the first over. With Sai Sudharsan back at full fitness and batting at number three, the top order looks incredibly solid. The middle order retains its familiar "finisher" core with Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, and Glenn Phillips, ensuring that the Titans can chase down any total on a flat Mullanpur track.

The bowling unit has been completely revamped to add more "firepower" at the death. Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada will share the new ball, while Prasidh Krishna provides the extra bounce that has traditionally troubled batters at this venue. The magician Rashid Khan remains the trump card in the middle overs, supported by the tactical flexibility of Washington Sundar.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna.
Impact Player Options: Sai Kishore or Mohit Sharma.

 

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will share the new ball for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026?

Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada will share the new ball for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026. Prasidh Krishna will also be part of the bowling attack.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 31 Mar 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI PBKS Vs GT IPL 2026 PBKS Vs GT LIVE PBKS Vs GT Squads PBKS Vs GT Playing 11
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IPL 2026: PBKS vs GT - Predicted Playing XIs For Mullanpur Thriller Today
IPL 2026: PBKS vs GT - Predicted Playing XIs For Mullanpur Thriller Today
Cricket
PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Complete Head-To-Head Record & Match Venue, Pitch Report
PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Complete Head-To-Head Record & Match Venue, Pitch Report
Cricket
Ravindra Jadeja's Epic Remark :'Pink Looks Good On Me' After RR vs CSK Match
Ravindra Jadeja's Epic Remark: 'Pink Looks Good On Me' After RR vs CSK Match
Cricket
RR vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi Carries RR To Victory Over CSK With 48 Balls To Spare
RR vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi Carries RR To Victory Over CSK With 48 Balls To Spare
Advertisement

Videos

War Update: Conflict Enters 32nd Day as US and Iran Transition to Direct Military Confrontation
Election Spotlight: Modi Engages Assam Workers Ahead of Assembly Polls, BJP’s Grassroots Connect Strong
Middle East Day 31: Tehran, UAE, Lebanon Hit as Iran, Israel, US Intensify Conflict
Middle East War: Israel and US Strike Tehran, Hezbollah Ambushes in Lebanon
Middle East Alert: Hezbollah and Israel Clash as Tehran Faces Massive Airstrikes by IDF
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
After SIR, A New Electoral Threat Emerges For Mamata: The Erosion Of Women Voters
Opinion
Embed widget