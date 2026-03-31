Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTravel In UP To Get Costlier From Tonight; Here’s How Much More You’ll Pay

Travel In UP To Get Costlier From Tonight; Here’s How Much More You’ll Pay

The increase also extends to routes such as Meerut–Bulandshahr and Meerut–Najibabad, where both private and commercial vehicle users will see higher charges.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Commuters in Uttar Pradesh are set to face another price hike, as travel on national highways and expressways becomes more expensive. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised toll charges under its annual rate adjustment. The new rates will come into effect from midnight (April 1, 12:00 am).

Toll Rates Hiked On Key Routes

The revised toll charges will apply from tonight, particularly impacting major routes connected to Meerut. Key corridors, including the Delhi–Meerut Expressway and three other major highways in the state, will see increased toll fees.

Also Read: Ashwini Bhide Appointed Mumbai’s First Woman BMC Chief. Who Is She?

According to reports, the hike ranges from Rs 5 to Rs 45, depending on the type of vehicle.

Commuters to pay more, pass holders get relief

With the new rates in place, travellers commuting between Delhi and Ghaziabad, especially those using the Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut stretch, will have to pay more. However, those holding monthly and annual passes will not be affected, as toll rates for them remain unchanged for now.

The increase also extends to routes such as Meerut–Bulandshahr and Meerut–Najibabad, where both private and commercial vehicle users will see higher charges.

Also Read: Banks Closed In Several Cities Today For Mahavir Jayanti; Check Full List

The revised toll varies based on vehicle categories, including cars, buses, and trucks. Despite the hike, regular commuters using monthly or annual passes will continue to receive relief from the increased rates.

Related Video

War Update: UAE intercepts Iranian Shahed drones mid-air, video surfaces

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the new toll charges come into effect in Uttar Pradesh?

The revised toll charges will come into effect from midnight on April 1st. This means travel on national highways and expressways will become more expensive starting then.

How much will the toll charges increase?

The toll hike ranges from Rs 5 to Rs 45, depending on the type of vehicle. This increase will affect various vehicle categories.

Will monthly and annual pass holders also have to pay more?

No, commuters holding monthly and annual passes will not be affected by the toll hike. Their toll rates remain unchanged for now.

Which major routes in Uttar Pradesh will see increased toll fees?

Key corridors including the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Meerut-Bulandshahr, and Meerut-Najibabad routes will experience increased toll fees.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 31 Mar 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP BUs Fare Hile UPSRTC Fare List 2026 Yamuna Expressway Toll Rates Purvanchal Expressway Toll
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
8 Killed, Dozens Injured In Stampede At Sheetla Temple In Bihar's Nalanda
8 Killed, Dozens Injured In Stampede At Sheetla Temple In Bihar's Nalanda
Cities
Travel In UP To Get Costlier From Tonight; Here’s How Much More You’ll Pay
Travel In UP To Get Costlier From Tonight; Here’s How Much More You’ll Pay
Cities
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Gets Grand Midnight Welcome From Kashipur To Khatima, Crowds Line Route
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Gets Grand Midnight Welcome From Kashipur To Khatima, Crowds Line Route
Cities
Ashwini Bhide Appointed Mumbai’s First Woman BMC Chief. Who Is She?
Ashwini Bhide Appointed Mumbai’s First Woman BMC Chief. Who Is She?
Advertisement

Videos

War Update: UAE intercepts Iranian Shahed drones mid-air, video surfaces
WAR UPDATE: US-Israel Airstrikes Devastate Tehran & Isfahan, Iran Launches Cyber Counterattack
War Update: Iran’s civilians endure heavy losses yet show resilience amid ongoing war
BREAKING: Stampede at Nalanda Sheetla Temple Claims Six Lives, Many Injured
Bihar News: Stampede at Nalanda Temple Leaves Two Dead, Chaos Erupts Amid Heavy Crowd
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
After SIR, A New Electoral Threat Emerges For Mamata: The Erosion Of Women Voters
Opinion
Embed widget