Travel In UP To Get Costlier From Tonight; Here’s How Much More You’ll Pay

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Commuters in Uttar Pradesh are set to face another price hike, as travel on national highways and expressways becomes more expensive. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised toll charges under its annual rate adjustment. The new rates will come into effect from midnight (April 1, 12:00 am).

Toll Rates Hiked On Key Routes

The revised toll charges will apply from tonight, particularly impacting major routes connected to Meerut. Key corridors, including the Delhi–Meerut Expressway and three other major highways in the state, will see increased toll fees.

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According to reports, the hike ranges from Rs 5 to Rs 45, depending on the type of vehicle.

Commuters to pay more, pass holders get relief

With the new rates in place, travellers commuting between Delhi and Ghaziabad, especially those using the Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut stretch, will have to pay more. However, those holding monthly and annual passes will not be affected, as toll rates for them remain unchanged for now.

The increase also extends to routes such as Meerut–Bulandshahr and Meerut–Najibabad, where both private and commercial vehicle users will see higher charges.

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The revised toll varies based on vehicle categories, including cars, buses, and trucks. Despite the hike, regular commuters using monthly or annual passes will continue to receive relief from the increased rates.