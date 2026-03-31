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HomeCitiesMP: Absconding Ex-Army Officer Who Killed Wife Arrested While Booking LPG Cylinder

MP: Absconding Ex-Army Officer Who Killed Wife Arrested While Booking LPG Cylinder

The former Army officer was convicted of strangling his wife in 2013. He was arrested in Madhya Pradesh after four years on the run. He absconded after his life sentence was upheld in 2022.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
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A former Army captain who had been evading arrest for nearly four years after being convicted of killing his wife has been apprehended in Madhya Pradesh’s Pandhurna district. The arrest was carried out on Saturday through a joint effort involving local police and the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID).

Sandeep Tomar was found guilty of murdering his wife, Shweta Singh, in 2013 at the Abohar cantonment in Punjab, just months after their marriage. Initially presented as a case of suicide, forensic findings later confirmed she had been strangled. A trial court sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2014, following which he was dismissed from service.

After serving five years in jail, Tomar was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2019 while his appeal was pending. However, when the court upheld his life sentence in September 2022, he failed to surrender and disappeared.

During his time on the run, Tomar allegedly used a false identity and moved across multiple cities, including Zirakpur, Odisha, and Bengaluru, before settling in Pandhurna. He reportedly worked as a real estate agent earlier and later took up a job as a manager at a juice factory. Officials also said he had remarried while absconding.

Digital Trail Led To Arrest

Despite attempts to stay hidden, investigators tracked him through financial activity linked to his original identity. According to police, Tomar used his real PAN card to open a bank account, which raised suspicion. The account showed regular salary deposits from a Madhya Pradesh-based firm.

The breakthrough came when the same account was used to book an LPG cylinder refill. Authorities traced the delivery address through the gas agency and corroborated it with mobile tower location data, confirming his presence in Pandhurna.

Once his location was verified, police teams coordinated with local authorities to carry out the arrest from his residence. He was later brought back to Punjab on transit remand and produced in court, following which he was sent to judicial custody in Abohar on March 28.

The arrest brings to a close a prolonged manhunt that had intensified after the High Court sought a status update on the case from Punjab Police earlier this year.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in Pandhurna district?

A former Army captain, Sandeep Tomar, who had been evading arrest for nearly four years after being convicted of murdering his wife.

What was Sandeep Tomar convicted of?

He was convicted of murdering his wife, Shweta Singh, in 2013. Forensic findings confirmed she had been strangled.

How was Sandeep Tomar eventually apprehended?

Investigators tracked him through financial activity linked to his original identity, specifically a bank account opened with his real PAN card.

What happened after Sandeep Tomar's conviction was upheld?

He failed to surrender to the court after his life sentence was upheld in September 2022 and disappeared, leading to a prolonged manhunt.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
MP News LPG Crisis India Army Officer Arrest MP
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