'Voting Breaking All Records': PM Modi Praises EC For 'Peaceful' Polls In West Bengal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi notes reduced election violence, calls it unprecedented.

He contrasts current elections with past violence and suicides.

Modi sees public trust replacing fear, voices now amplified.

Prime Minister praises Election Commission for democratic dignity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public rally in Nadia during the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, said that the current electoral process in the state has witnessed significantly reduced violence, describing it as a notable shift compared to past decades.

Reflecting on the situation, Modi said, “I have been observing, and since I entered politics, I can say that in the last 50 years, this is the first election in which violence has been minimal.”

He contrasted this with earlier election cycles, adding, “Otherwise, every week someone or the other would be found hanging, and it would be declared as suicide. In a way, a regime of hooliganism used to prevail.”

#WATCH | Nadia, West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...this is the first election of its kind in the last 50 years in which violence has been kept to an absolute minimum. Previously, it was common practice to hang someone every week and simply claim it was a suicide.… pic.twitter.com/l4ITFClSu4 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026



PM Modi also emphasised a shift in public sentiment, saying, “Fear is departing, trust is advancing forward.”

He further remarked, “Those whose voices have been suppressed for years are now speaking in unison, from village to village, street to street, women and men, youth and elders, all are speaking.”

PM Modi Praises Election Commission

Praising the role of the Election Commission of India, the Prime Minister said, “I wholeheartedly congratulate the Election Commission for once again restoring the dignity of democracy on the soil of Bengal.”

He added, “This success of conducting peaceful voting is a major accomplishment for the Election Commission.”

PM Modi also acknowledged the efforts of government personnel involved in the electoral process, stating, “I also congratulate the government employees here for responsibly playing their role in ensuring peaceful voting this time.”

Voting is underway for phase one of the West Bengal elections. The next phase will be held on April 29, with results set to be declared on May 4.