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HomeElection'Voting Breaking All Records': PM Modi Praises EC For 'Peaceful' Polls In West Bengal

'Voting Breaking All Records': PM Modi Praises EC For 'Peaceful' Polls In West Bengal

West Bengal Elections Live: PM Modi said the ongoing polls have seen “minimal violence,” crediting the ECI while asserting that “fear is departing” and “trust is advancing” among voters across the state.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Modi notes reduced election violence, calls it unprecedented.
  • He contrasts current elections with past violence and suicides.
  • Modi sees public trust replacing fear, voices now amplified.
  • Prime Minister praises Election Commission for democratic dignity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public rally in Nadia during the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, said that the current electoral process in the state has witnessed significantly reduced violence, describing it as a notable shift compared to past decades.

Reflecting on the situation, Modi said, “I have been observing, and since I entered politics, I can say that in the last 50 years, this is the first election in which violence has been minimal.”

He contrasted this with earlier election cycles, adding, “Otherwise, every week someone or the other would be found hanging, and it would be declared as suicide. In a way, a regime of hooliganism used to prevail.”


PM Modi also emphasised a shift in public sentiment, saying, “Fear is departing, trust is advancing forward.”

He further remarked, “Those whose voices have been suppressed for years are now speaking in unison, from village to village, street to street, women and men, youth and elders, all are speaking.”

PM Modi Praises Election Commission

Praising the role of the Election Commission of India, the Prime Minister said, “I wholeheartedly congratulate the Election Commission for once again restoring the dignity of democracy on the soil of Bengal.”

He added, “This success of conducting peaceful voting is a major accomplishment for the Election Commission.”

PM Modi also acknowledged the efforts of government personnel involved in the electoral process, stating, “I also congratulate the government employees here for responsibly playing their role in ensuring peaceful voting this time.”

Voting is underway for phase one of the West Bengal elections. The next phase will be held on April 29, with results set to be declared on May 4.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed about the current West Bengal elections?

Prime Minister Modi stated that this election has seen significantly reduced violence compared to previous decades, calling it a notable shift.

How did Prime Minister Modi describe past election violence in West Bengal?

He recalled a past regime of hooliganism where violence was prevalent, and deaths were often falsely declared as suicides.

What shift in public sentiment did Prime Minister Modi mention?

He observed that fear is departing and trust is advancing, with previously suppressed voices now speaking freely across the state.

Who did Prime Minister Modi congratulate regarding the peaceful elections?

He wholeheartedly congratulated the Election Commission of India for restoring democracy's dignity and government employees for their responsible role.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election BJP Pm Modi West Bengal Election 2026 .TMC WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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