EC Suspends 5 Officers Over 'Serious' Misconduct During West Bengal Elections

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HomeElectionEC Suspends 5 Officers Over 'Serious' Misconduct, Failure To Maintain Neutrality During Bengal Polls

EC Suspends 5 Officers Over 'Serious' Misconduct, Failure To Maintain Neutrality During Bengal Polls

The Election Commission suspended five police officers over alleged misconduct during West Bengal polls. The action comes after Phase 1 Bengal elections, which saw a record 92.6% turnout.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 09:05 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Five police officers suspended for misconduct during West Bengal elections.
  • Superintendent of Police warned for failure to ensure fairness.
  • No repoll recommended in first phase due to smooth voting.
  • First phase saw record 92.6% voter turnout under tight monitoring.

The Election Commission of India has suspended five police officers and initiated disciplinary proceedings against them for alleged serious misconduct and failure to maintain neutrality during the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

The officers placed under suspension are Sandip Garai, Additional Superintendent of Police (Diamond Harbour); Sajal Mondal, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Diamond Harbour); Mausam Chakraborty, Inspector in Charge of Diamond Harbour Police Station; Ajay Bag, Inspector in Charge of Falta Police Station; and Subhechha Bag, Officer in Charge of Usthi Police Station.

A warning has been issued to Dr Ishani Pal, the Superintendent of Police, Diamond Harbour, for failure to ensure discipline and fairness on her subordinate officers' behalf during elections, the poll body said.

"The direction of the Commission to be implemented with immediate effect and a compliance report in this regard be sent by 11:00 AM on 25.04.2026," the EC notice said.

No Repoll Recommended In Phase 1

In a related development, the EC on Friday said no repoll has been recommended in any of the 44,376 polling stations where voting was held in the first phase on April 23.

According to officials, the polling process was completed without any major disruptions that would warrant fresh voting at any booth. Reports from the ground did not flag significant irregularities affecting the integrity of the exercise.

Record Turnout, Tight Monitoring

The first phase of polling covered 152 constituencies across 16 districts and recorded a high voter turnout of 92.6 per cent. The process was conducted under tight security, with the deployment of central forces and micro-observers to ensure smooth conduct.

Officials said inputs from observers and field reports were carefully reviewed before deciding against a repoll.

The Commission added that scrutiny of polling data is still underway, and the final voter turnout figures will be confirmed after completion of the process. The second phase of polling in the state is scheduled for April 29.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Election Commission of India suspend police officers?

Five police officers were suspended for alleged serious misconduct and failure to maintain neutrality during the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

Which police stations were affected by the suspensions?

Officers from Diamond Harbour Police Station, Falta Police Station, and Usthi Police Station were among those suspended.

Was a repoll recommended for the first phase of polling?

No repoll was recommended for any polling station in the first phase, as the process was completed without major disruptions.

What was the voter turnout in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections?

The first phase recorded a high voter turnout of 92.6 percent across 152 constituencies.

Was any disciplinary action taken against the Superintendent of Police, Diamond Harbour?

Yes, Dr. Ishani Pal, the Superintendent of Police, Diamond Harbour, was issued a warning for failing to ensure discipline and fairness among her subordinates.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 09:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission West Bengal Assembly Election Diamond Harbour West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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