EC Suspends 5 Officers Over 'Serious' Misconduct During West Bengal Elections

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Five police officers suspended for misconduct during West Bengal elections.

Superintendent of Police warned for failure to ensure fairness.

No repoll recommended in first phase due to smooth voting.

First phase saw record 92.6% voter turnout under tight monitoring.

The Election Commission of India has suspended five police officers and initiated disciplinary proceedings against them for alleged serious misconduct and failure to maintain neutrality during the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

The officers placed under suspension are Sandip Garai, Additional Superintendent of Police (Diamond Harbour); Sajal Mondal, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Diamond Harbour); Mausam Chakraborty, Inspector in Charge of Diamond Harbour Police Station; Ajay Bag, Inspector in Charge of Falta Police Station; and Subhechha Bag, Officer in Charge of Usthi Police Station.

A warning has been issued to Dr Ishani Pal, the Superintendent of Police, Diamond Harbour, for failure to ensure discipline and fairness on her subordinate officers' behalf during elections, the poll body said.

"The direction of the Commission to be implemented with immediate effect and a compliance report in this regard be sent by 11:00 AM on 25.04.2026," the EC notice said.

No Repoll Recommended In Phase 1

In a related development, the EC on Friday said no repoll has been recommended in any of the 44,376 polling stations where voting was held in the first phase on April 23.

According to officials, the polling process was completed without any major disruptions that would warrant fresh voting at any booth. Reports from the ground did not flag significant irregularities affecting the integrity of the exercise.

Record Turnout, Tight Monitoring

The first phase of polling covered 152 constituencies across 16 districts and recorded a high voter turnout of 92.6 per cent. The process was conducted under tight security, with the deployment of central forces and micro-observers to ensure smooth conduct.

Officials said inputs from observers and field reports were carefully reviewed before deciding against a repoll.

The Commission added that scrutiny of polling data is still underway, and the final voter turnout figures will be confirmed after completion of the process. The second phase of polling in the state is scheduled for April 29.